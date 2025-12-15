Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: AQI Crosses 460, Experts Warn of Rising Risk of Permanent Lung Damage

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Delhi is continuously facing the problem of severe air pollution, and now it has become more critical in the winter season. Reduced visibility, irritated eyes, breathing problems, and throat infection have once again become common complaints in our residence. According to the official monitoring agencies, the pollution level has crossed safety limits, raising serious health concerns, especially for children, elderly people, and people with respiratory conditions. According to the experts, long-term exposure to toxic air can damage your lungs taking immediate precautions and following government advisories is very important during winter pollution.
The continuous rise in Delhi AQI is caused by a mix of factors. Vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial smoke, and crop residue burning in nearby states because of no wind, speed and winter weather. This traps pollutants close to the ground, forming a thick layer of smoke. Small particles like PM2.5 can easily stick to your lungs, the air look forward, dangerous than it is.
PM2.5 are tiny particulate matter that is smaller than 2.5 microns. These particles are so tiny that they can easily pass by your dose, natural filter and travel deep into the lungs. Once inhaled, PM2.5 causes inflammation, damages lung tissues , add reduces oxygen exchange. With time, these particles can weak lung capacity and increase the risk of serious respiratory diseases.
Toxic air directly irritates the airways. A lot of people, experience, coughing, chest, tightness, breathlessness, and wheezing during high pollution days. Continuous exposure increase the bronchial tubes, breathing even harder for healthy people. For children whose lungs are still developing, the damage can be more severe and long- lasting. Although the people are getting affected, certain group of people can face higher damage. Children, the elderly, pregnant woman, and people with Asthma, bronchitis, or heart disease are especially vulnerable.Whenever the AQI is in the dangerous range, doctors note a rush to hospitals with attacks of asthma, COPD flare-ups, and respiratory infections.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information