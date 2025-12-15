Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: AQI Crosses 460, Experts Warn of Rising Risk of Permanent Lung Damage

Delhi's AQI has hit hazardous levels as toxic smog damages lungs, triggers asthma and COPD, increases respiratory infections, and puts children and elderly at risk.

Delhi is continuously facing the problem of severe air pollution, and now it has become more critical in the winter season. Reduced visibility, irritated eyes, breathing problems, and throat infection have once again become common complaints in our residence. According to the official monitoring agencies, the pollution level has crossed safety limits, raising serious health concerns, especially for children, elderly people, and people with respiratory conditions. According to the experts, long-term exposure to toxic air can damage your lungs taking immediate precautions and following government advisories is very important during winter pollution.

Why Is Delhi's AQI So High?

The continuous rise in Delhi AQI is caused by a mix of factors. Vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial smoke, and crop residue burning in nearby states because of no wind, speed and winter weather. This traps pollutants close to the ground, forming a thick layer of smoke. Small particles like PM2.5 can easily stick to your lungs, the air look forward, dangerous than it is.

What Is PM 2.5, And Why Is It Dangerous?

PM2.5 are tiny particulate matter that is smaller than 2.5 microns. These particles are so tiny that they can easily pass by your dose, natural filter and travel deep into the lungs. Once inhaled, PM2.5 causes inflammation, damages lung tissues , add reduces oxygen exchange. With time, these particles can weak lung capacity and increase the risk of serious respiratory diseases.

How Does Air Pollution Affect The Lungs?

Toxic air directly irritates the airways. A lot of people, experience, coughing, chest, tightness, breathlessness, and wheezing during high pollution days. Continuous exposure increase the bronchial tubes, breathing even harder for healthy people. For children whose lungs are still developing, the damage can be more severe and long- lasting. Although the people are getting affected, certain group of people can face higher damage. Children, the elderly, pregnant woman, and people with Asthma, bronchitis, or heart disease are especially vulnerable.Whenever the AQI is in the dangerous range, doctors note a rush to hospitals with attacks of asthma, COPD flare-ups, and respiratory infections.

Can Delhi's Air Cause Permanent Lung Damage?

Yes, the long-term effect of the polluted air can cause irreparable damage to the lungs. Exposure to toxic particles over a prolonged period can lead to decreased lung function, chronic bronchitis, and increased susceptibility to lung infections. Research also associates extreme air pollution with increased risks of lung cancer and premature deterioration of respiratory health, even in non-smoking persons. The toxic air causes people to experience a sore throat, persistent cough, sore eyes, fatigue, and breathlessness. There are also others who suffer from headaches and insomnia. If the symptoms become more severe or persist for several days, it is highly recommended to seek medical attention.

How to Protect Your Lungs on High AQI Day

To keep safe with AQI that is hazardous, it takes little and repeated measures. Reduce the outside activities, particularly during the early morning and the evening. The use of an appropriate N95 mask can filter the fine particles. Several ways of decreasing the effects of polluted air include keeping windows closed, air purification, and hydrating. Antioxidant-containing foods could be beneficial to the lungs as well.

What Needs To Change Long Term

Although precautions at an individual level are relevant, specialists emphasize that there has to be a long-term solution to this problem. There should be improved transport, more regulation of emissions, cleaner fuel consumption, and interstate cooperation. The air pollution crisis will persist in Delhi, affecting the lungs of millions of people in a year without stern action.

The problematic AQI of Delhi is not merely a problem on the environmental level; it is a health crisis.