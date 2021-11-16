Delhi Air Pollution: Complete Lockdown To Work From Home, How Delhi Is Planning To Tackle Pollution Crisis

For the past few weeks now, the national capital is experiencing a pollution crisis, in view of this sudden dip in the air quality, the government is taking certain steps. Read on to know everything.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index being recorded at 396. According to the experts, no improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected for another three days. From implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR to closing down industries, the Delhi government is taking some of the crucial steps to cut down the pollution crisis in the state. Here are some of the highlights from the suggestions that were made by the Delhi government in a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management held on Tuesday.

Delhi Air Pollution: Highlights

Complete lockdown is possible in the state. Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the country is ready for a complete lockdown to control local emissions.

The government however added that the lockdown will only turn beneficial when the nearby states will also impose restrictions.

The AAP government also ordered the closure of schools till November 20.

Construction work in the city is banned until further notice.

The AAP government has also suggested shutting down diesel generator sets and coal kilns in Delhi.

The government also urged common people to travel more via metro and government-run buses, rather than travelling by their own vehicles.

The experts have also suggested that stubble burning is not the main factor behind this spike in air pollution, it is the dust industries and vehicles, which are the main/primary contributors.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, a ban on construction activities, and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

The supreme court had also stepped in to understand the worsening situation of the pollution levels in the national capital. The apex court directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting to decide on measures like stopping non-essential constructions, transport, and power plants. The Supreme Court also took note of the Centre's submission that stubble burning is not a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution and suggested that the city focus on dust, industry, and vehicular emissions.

(With inputs from Agencies)