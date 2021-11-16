- Health A-Z
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index being recorded at 396. According to the experts, no improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected for another three days. From implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR to closing down industries, the Delhi government is taking some of the crucial steps to cut down the pollution crisis in the state. Here are some of the highlights from the suggestions that were made by the Delhi government in a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management held on Tuesday.
This comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, a ban on construction activities, and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.
The supreme court had also stepped in to understand the worsening situation of the pollution levels in the national capital. The apex court directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting to decide on measures like stopping non-essential constructions, transport, and power plants. The Supreme Court also took note of the Centre's submission that stubble burning is not a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution and suggested that the city focus on dust, industry, and vehicular emissions.
(With inputs from Agencies)
