Delhi Acid Attack: 17-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition With Severe Burn Injuries

"The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected," a special police commissioner told the media.

In a shameful and shocking incident coming in from the national capital, a 17-year-old girl is struggling for her life in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ward after two masked men on a bike flung acid on her minutes after she left her school on Wednesday. According to the primary reports by the hospital, the girl has suffered severe burn injuries on her face, neck, and eyes. "The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected," a special police commissioner told the media.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, which was gone viral on the internet, the victim, a class 12 student could be seen shaking vigorously after she was attacked with acid that left her with burns to her face. The incident has shaken the nation once again with the rising cases of acid attacks, putting a direct question on the easy availability of acid.

DELHI | Acid Attack , , pic.twitter.com/PncbojZZdP Aayush Sharma (@ReporterAayush) December 15, 2022

Taking note of the incident, and questioning the government, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up the matter with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority for compensation to the victim and deputed a team at the hospital, the DCW has also issued a notice to police about the illegal selling of the acid in the national capital, and other parts of the country.

In the prima facie it appears that the acid which was used in this attack was nitric acid. Talking about how the accused got the acid, the police sources have stated that during the interrogation, it was discovered that they procured the acid from the online retail market - Flipkart.

DCW writes to CEOs of Amazon & Flipkart about the acid attack on a 17-yr-old girl in Dwarka. "DCW has learnt that accused bought acid through 'Flipkart' & that acid is easily available on 'Amazon' & 'Flipkart' which is illegal," the letter reads as DCW seeks details on the same pic.twitter.com/XZ0Ey39hLt ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Speaking to the media, the victim's mother said that her daughter is in immense pain and is struggling for her life. "I was not in a state to see her condition. She could not even open her eyes and was saying, 'I am in pain'," the mother was quoted.

Burn Injuries That An Acid Attack Can Cause

How severely can an acid attack burn your skin layers? What are various degrees of burn means? As doctors have confirmed that the 17-year-old girl has suffered an 8 per cent burn injury, let's know what this means and how dangerous it is for the body.

In a report, the National Health Services (NHS) UK has stated that burns which are caused by acid, alkaline, or caustic chemicals can severely damage the epidermis and the victim is required to be given immediate medical attention.

Immediate First Aid That Is Required

Try to remove the chemical and clothing that has stains of the chemical or acid which is being used immediately. Use gloves or other protective material before handling the victim of an acid attack. Do not wipe the skin or any of the skin part which has been affected by the acid. Immediately take the victim to a nearby emergency ward.