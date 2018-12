If you love drinking soda and sugar-sweetened drinks, then you are exposing yourself to the risk of chronic kidney failure, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN), uncontrolled consumption of sweetened fruit drinks, soda, and water increases your chance of CKD.

What is CKD all about?

Impairment of kidney function over a period of time is defined as CKD in the medical glossary. The role of these bean-shaped organs is to filter excess fluids and toxins from the blood which are finally excreted through urine. In case of severe kidney failure, the accumulation of wastes, fluids and electrolytes scales up to a dangerous level. This can be life-threatening as well leading to fluid build-up in your lungs and nerve damage triggering seizure. Unfortunately, the symptoms of this condition may not be visible till your kidney function isn’t significantly impaired. The initial warning signs include nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, itching, chest pain, uncontrollable high blood pressure, unexpected weight loss while the symptoms of an advanced stage of the disease are urinating much more or less than usual, trouble in staying alert, numbness in your limbs, excessive thirst, ache in the bones, etc.

You may suffer from kidney failure due to the sudden loss of blood flow to your kidneys. Diseases or conditions which can cause loss of blood flow to your kidneys can be an allergic reaction,cardiovascular condition, dehydration, a severe burn and infection like sepsis. The toxins may build up and overload your kidneys when your body fails to flush out urine. Your urine passageways can be blocked by some cancers like prostate (a most common type in men), colon and cervical. Furthermore, other conditions like scleroderma which is an autoimmune disease affecting your skin, uncontrolled diabetes, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a disorder that leads to blood clots in small vessels, vasculitis, an inflammation of blood vessels, are some of the causes which can increase your risk of kidney failure.

Apart from these conditions, certain foods can also take a toll on your kidneys.

Foods high in sodium

You must be aware of the fact that eating too much salt is a strict no-no. It can have negative effects on your kidneys. Salt is loaded with sodium which can spike your blood pressure and is not good for your kidney and heart. “Try to cut down on canned and processed foods. Instead, you should eat a well-balanced diet which includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, make sure that you read the nutrition label behind the food products which you buy to keep a tab on your sodium intake. Daily salt intake should be 1 tsp in order to control the sodium levels,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

Carbonated beverages

Various studies suggest that carbonated beverage consumption is associated with diabetes, hypertension, and kidney stones, which are the risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Cola beverages, in particular, are loaded with phosphoric acid and have been linked with urinary changes that can lead to the formation of kidney stones. So, those who suffer from kidney disease or stones should cut down on these beverages.

Alcohol

Alcohol can lead to changes in the functioning of your kidneys owing to which your kidneys will not be able to filter your blood. Along with filtering your blood, your kidneys tend to do other jobs like help you keep the right amount of water in your body. Alcohol may also interfere with the ability of your kidneys to do this. When alcohol dehydrates (dries out) your body, the normal functioning of your cells may get affected due to that drying effect, including your kidneys. “Avoid consuming alcohol to help your kidneys function in a better way,” advises Ghag.

Smoking

Smoking may slow down your blood flow to the vital organs like your kidneys and can worsen your kidney disease. So, giving up on smoking is the need of the hour.