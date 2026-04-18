Dehydration in summer can damage your liver: Why staying hydrated is crucial for liver health

Dehydration in summer can impact your liver health. Know why staying hydrated is essential for proper liver function, detoxification, and overall wellbeing.

During summertime when heat hits its hottest levels, dehydration is often a major worry. While many people think of dehydration as just causing fatigue or heatstroke, medical professionals also note that there are serious consequences for your liver, an organ essential for both detoxification and metabolic balance.

How hydration supports liver function?

According to Dr Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, "Your liver needs to be well hydrated in order to be able to do its job properly. Water is a very important part of keeping blood flowing through our bodies, regulating temperature, and helping the liver process toxins and nutrients from the food we eat. If we're dehydrated, blood volume decreases. This reduces efficient circulation, making it harder to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the liver, ultimately affecting how well it functions."

"When the body becomes dehydrated, it creates a higher concentration of solutes in body fluids. As a result, it becomes increasingly difficult for the liver to filter out toxins due to the extra workload. In severe cases, prolonged exposure to heat can contribute to more serious liver dysfunction because of the added stress caused by dehydration," he added.

Why bile production gets affected?

Another way dehydration impacts liver health is by interfering with bile production. The liver produces bile to aid digestion, especially in breaking down fats. When properly hydrated, bile remains fluid and flows easily. However, dehydration can make bile thicker, affecting digestion and increasing the risk of gallstones.

The doctor explains that if you have an existing liver condition, the risk of complications from dehydration becomes much higher. Patients diagnosed with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) or other chronic liver diseases may notice worsening symptoms when dehydrated. Even slight fluid imbalances can impact liver metabolism and overall health.

Summer habits that worsen dehydration

The summer season also brings habits that make dehydration worse. Increased consumption of sugary drinks, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages can further dehydrate the body, strain the liver, and increase symptoms like dizziness, dry mouth, dark urine, and fatigue.

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Nutritionists recommend a proactive approach to staying hydrated. This includes drinking plenty of water and adding natural fluids like coconut water or buttermilk for electrolytes. Including water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and oranges in your diet can also support hydration.

Early signs of dehydration to watch for

It is important to recognise early signs of dehydration such as fatigue, dark urine, and reduced urine output. Ignoring these signals can lead to more severe health issues due to prolonged heat exposure.

Hydration is more than just quenching thirst. Maintaining adequate fluid levels is crucial for the proper functioning of your liver and overall organ health.

While summer increases the risk of dehydration, simple and consistent hydration habits can protect your liver from damage. Staying hydrated not only helps your body cope with extreme heat but also supports long-term health and well-being.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.