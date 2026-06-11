Dehydration, heat spikes and too many mangoes: Why summer can be dangerous for people with diabetes

Summer heat, dehydration and excess mango consumption can affect blood sugar levels. Know why people with diabetes need extra care during hot weather.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 11, 2026 2:53 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

Dehydration in summer (Image_ AI Generated)

With the arrival of summer, you'll see that there is more than just sunshine: beach vacations, and yummy seasonal fruit, such as mangoes! The above can signal several health problems during hot weather for individuals with diabetes, however. Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals said people suffering from diabetes should be extra careful throughout the summer season and take care of any complications that may arise due to dehydration and varying blood sugar levels.

How summer heat affects diabetes?

One of the major problems in summer is dehydration. The body sweats more to keep cool with an increase in temperatures. Too much sweating will lead to fluid loss and if the fluid is not replenished, dehydration can happen.

According to the CDC, dehydration can make blood sugar levels harder to control, especially during extreme heat. Without adequate hydration, the body may become more concentrated with blood glucose resulting in an increase in blood glucose. When the blood has a high sugar level, a vicious circle can be created, since urination is increased, causing further dehydration.

If in addition to that, patients are dehydrated, it adds an extra strain on overstessed kidneys. Moreover, blood glucose will also be harder to control when dehydrated and more unpredictable, as the body will not be able to manage the insulin well.

Mango factor: Can too much fruit be harmful?

Mangoes are another favourite fruit in the summer season. Mangoes are rich in vitamins and nutrients, but also have a high natural sugar content.

Dr. Kumar says the consumption of excessive amounts of mangoes or sweet fruits may lead to rapid blood glucose rise. This doesn't mean that a person with diabetes should try to eliminate mangoes from their diet, but moderation is key.

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It's better to have fruit but pair it with protein or fibre rich foods like nuts, seeds or cheese. This is to help the slow down the absorption of sugar and avoids the sudden rise of blood glucose.

Tips for staying safe during summer

Diabetics can enjoy safely throughout the summer by taking a few precautions:

Monitor blood glucose levels more frequently, especially during very hot days. To ensure that you continuously have the water in your body and you don't feel thirsty. Prevent additional increases in blood sugar levels from sweets and sugary drinks. Consume fruits in moderation and with protein or fibre. Keep out of direct sun for the hottest part of the day.

Diabetes is a disease that's managed every day, but summer is especially challenging. Blood sugar levels can be affected by hot weather, thirst and over-eating of sweet summer fruit. People with diabetes can enjoy the season without compromising their health by keeping them hydrated, checking blood sugar levels regularly and making smart food selections. But, the efforts put in, little extra that is, during the summer's time can keep diabetes under control and will prevent occurrence of complications, as Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar tells.

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