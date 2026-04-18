Dehydration, heat and organ stress: Why summer is risky for liver and kidneys

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According to Dr. Anupam Roy, Additional Director of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka when people don't replace fluid intake at the rate at which we are sweating and losing fluid like electrolytes, the volume of our blood gets reduced hence reduced blood is transported to the kidneys. To ensure that the kidneys perform normally they need to be well perfused or supplied with blood otherwise they cannot perform their functions of filtering the waste products and toxins that have accumulated in the body. This is the reason why many people experiences acute kidney injury or worsening of pre-existing kidney issues.
"Dehydration also increases the risk of urinary tract infections and kidney stones which are especially prevalent during high temperatures," she further said. "Early symptoms of dehydration are not always known they may include a dry mouth, thirst, dark urine or a fall of urine. Such symptoms are a sign that the body fluid balance is disturbed. One of its functions is to process toxins, to metabolize food, and to assist in the digestion process."
According to Dr. Roy some people who are at greater risk of liver and kidney dysfunction due to heatwave include older adults, outdoor workers, children and people with chronic illnesses. Individuals who exercise in hot conditions or use drugs such as diuretics are also at a higher risk of dehydration so they should take additional measures to replenish the lost fluids.
Talking about taking proactive measures to reduce stress on your organs during summer, Dr. Roy suggests, "The most critical element to kidney health is adequate hydration therefore increase the fluid intake as per your requirements, physical activity and the temperature of the air. To replace the electrolytes lost due to heat you can sip hydrating fluids such as coconut water, lemon water and oral rehydration solutions. Additionally ensure to limit the amount of alcohol and caffeine you take because they are also dehydrating.
"High water foods like fruits and vegetables can also help you stay hydrated while giving your body valuable nutrients required for a healthy lifestyle. Not forgetting taking a lot of rest and spending less hours under the sun during the hottest hours of the day will also help in reducing heat stress on the body."
Though the effects of the heat of summer may seem to be temporary they can be severe on organs in the body like liver and kidneys unless precautionary measures are taken. The doctor concludes stating an individual who is aware of their diet, fluid intake and lifestyle will be able to keeping organs active and healthy while preventing any complications that may be caused by extreme exposure to the heat during summer months.
Children lose fluids faster due to higher metabolism, more sweating during play, and often not recognising or expressing thirst.
Yes, long-term or repeated dehydration can strain the kidneys and lead to lasting damage.
No, infections from contaminated food, water and misuse of certain medicines can also harm the kidneys in extreme heat.
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