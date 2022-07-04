Dehydration Can Damage Your Kidneys, Lead To Formation of Stones: 5 Tips To Stay Hydrated Throughout The Year

- Health A-Z
What happens when you deprive your body of water? A dehydrated body is a hub for many diseases, ranging from mild to severe. But, did you know dehydration can damage some of your important organs? Yes, you read that right. Prolonged or repeated bouts of dehydration can cause severe urinary tract infections, lead to the formation of stones inside your kidneys and even kidney failure. In this article, we tell you what really happens when your =r body doesn't get enough water and how you can prevent the complications that dehydration can cause.
Dehydration can do a lot of harm to your health, which requires proper care. Let's take a look at what this condition is, what symptoms it can cause and then finally, how you can prevent it from affecting you.
Dehydration is an acute health condition in which the body suffers from severe loss of fluid caused by illness, sweating or inadequate intake. Dehydration can also happen when an individual is suffering from diarrhoea, or severe food poisoning, where the body suffers a major loss of fluids.
From kidney failure to kidney stones, severe dehydration can lead to some of the most serious health problems. Take a look at some of the symptoms that it may cause:
Worried enough? Check out these few tips that can help you beat dehydration throughout the year:
