Dehydration And Depression: How Not Staying Hydrated Can Affect Your Mental Health

Keeping your body hydrated is the first step in maintaining good mental well-being. Thirst is an organic instinct of the body. If the body runs short of water, the cells take it as a threat to survival

What happens when a machine runs out of oil? What happens when your car tank dries up? Something similar happens when your body is running on low water content. While the impact is mostly felt on one's physical health, it does affect one's mental health in equal proportion. It is difficult to imagine a connection between water and mental health, but science shows there is one.

While therapy, meditation and yoga may still require some efforts on your part, drinking 7 to 8 glasses of water every day isn't that hard at all.

Water for the brain

New studies are examining the effect of increased water consumption on not just physical health but on psychological health as well. Keeping the body hydrated at all times is the most fundamental step one can take towards maintaining good mental health. It has been observed that individuals prone to depression and anxiety often forget to keep themselves hydrated at all times and rather depend much on caffeinated drinks and other substances to maintain their mental health.

Importance of being hydrated

It is no news that 73 per cent of our brain tissue is water. So, it is important to think of water as an important nutrient. When every bodily function relies on water, its deficiency can lead to lower energy production and in extreme cases bring changes to brain structure.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst is an organic instinct of the body. If the body runs short of water, the cells take it as a threat to survival. This, in turn, initiates anxiety. Symptomatically, you may experience increased heart rate, running thoughts, feelings of impending doom, muscle fatigue and weakness. Studies show that when you are dehydrated, you are more likely to experience episodes of anxiety and panic as the body is continuously in fight or flight mode.

Dehydration and Depression

Stress and the inability to manage it is one of the biggest contributors to depression. Your body interprets deficiency of water as a physical stress. In consequence, your adrenal glands start the secretion of stress hormone cortisol. The hormone, in turn, has a wide range of effects on body

electrolytes and blood volume. Chronic stress and the inability to manage it in your day-to-day life will make you more prone to episodes of depression.

Studies have also shown that the production of serotonin (a chemical messenger between brain cells) is also affected when the body is dehydrated. A decreased production of the neurotransmitter has been observed under dehydrated conditions. This hampers the brain's capability to stabilize mood and regulate emotions. All these conditions facilitate the onset of depressive episodes in an individual.

What research says

As per a report titled 'Do Small Differences In Hydration Status Affect Mood And Mental Performance' published in the National Library of Medicine, a large percentage of people are dehydrated to the extent that mood and cognition have been disrupted in their respective systems. The study also finds that certain cognitive abilities and mood states are positively influenced by water consumption.

Some studies also show how people are replacing water with aerated drinks, which is directly contributing to obesity and lifestyle conditions and is indirectly causing behavioural changes.