Dehiscence From Body Lift Procedures: Collagen Dressing Can Prevent Rupture Of Wound Edges

Obesity has assumed epidemic proportions today. To overcome this problem, many morbidly obese people resort to gastric bypass surgery. This procedure is also recommended by doctors to avoid many related health issues. But, despite its popularity, gastric bypass surgery comes with surgical complications. High costs and long recovery time add to patients' woes. Another side effect of this procedure is that it leads to a great degree of weight loss. This can cause loose or hanging skin and patients may have to go in for further surgery for removal of excess skin. Wound dehiscence or the splitting open of wound edges can be a significant risk resulting from this kind of body lift procedure. One solution for this is to use collagen wound dressings, which has shown proven results in achieving wound closure faster than traditional methods.

Causes of dehiscence

Many gastric bypass surgery patients have a higher risk for complications like dehiscence for a variety of reasons.

Often, many procedures are clubbed together or performed together. So, a patient undergoing a gastric bypass may also get an abdominoplasty done. Sometimes, a surgeon may also do some lifting procedures like lower body lifts, thigh lifts, breast lifts, etc. at the same time. This increases the risk.

Initially after surgery, patients may not be able to eat enough to fulfill the daily nutritional requirement of the body. This leads to poor healing capability and add to the risk of dehiscence.

Patients are susceptible to infections at surgical sites. They may experience necrotic tissue, infection and also drainage issues. Infections may lead to sepsis, which can not only be a life-threatening condition but can also lead to dehiscence.

Why collagen wound dressings

Prolonged recovery time post gastric bypass surgery can be stressful for patients. Healing the wound quickly is the best possible and most desired outcome. Collagen dressing is far more effective at healing wounds faster when compared to other traditional dressings like gauze. According to Rohan Jain, COO of Human BioSciences Inc, "Collagen delivers the skin with all the materials required to repair itself. Patients will spend less time in hospitals, have fewer complications and spend less time doing dressing changes with this technology." There are several products today like gels, sheets and particles for this purpose.

Benefits of collagen wound dressings

Old fashioned bandages and antiseptic and the like simply are not enough for many wounds. According to a NCBI report, collagen dressings are beneficial because of the following reasons:

It can effectively prevent infections

It can prevent inflammation in the wound area.

It has antifibrotic properties.

It can work as an analgesic.

It can promote angiogenesis.

