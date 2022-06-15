Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital After Sudden Increase In Heart Rate

Deepika Padukone hospitalised After Sudden Increase In Heart Rate: Causes, Symptoms And More

According to the medical reports, the reason behind the sudden increase in Deepika's heart rate was due to gastric issues.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, after experiencing a sudden increase in her heart rate. According to the reports, the actress complained about chest pain and an increased heart rate. Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Project K in Hyderabad with Amitabh Bachchan.

The hospital sources have stated that the actress underwent several tests during her hospital visit on Tuesday night. According to the medical reports, the reason behind the sudden increase in Deepika's heart rate was due to gastric issues.

What Causes Heart Rate To Increase?

An increase in the heart rate of an individual can turn fatal if proper care is not taken. Some of the other reasons that can increase the heart rate suddenly are:

Stress Anxiety Too much alcohol Too much caffeine Over exercising Abdominal gas

What Are The Symptoms?

Your body shows up several signs when the heart rate shoots up. Some of the common symptoms of an increase in heart rate are:

Discomfort in chest Difficulty in breathing Pounding heart beat Rapid pulse rate Fainting (syncope) Lightheadedness

What Happens If Your Heart Rate Increases?

An increase in heart rate can lead to discomfort and pain in the upper respiratory organs. But, what exactly happens inside your body when the heart rate goes up suddenly? When the heart beats too fast, it pumps less efficiently. The required blood flow to the rest of the body, including the heart, reduces. Also, when the heart beats faster, the heart muscles need more oxygen. In time, oxygen-starved cells can die, leading to a heart attack

What Is the Right Heart Rate?

According to the experts, the normal heart rates in rest of each of the age groups are:

Children (ages 6 - 15) 70 100 beats per minute.

Adults (age 18 and over) 60 100 beats per minute

How To Lower Heart Rate?

Although, it is suggested to rush a person to a nearby hospital immediately when the heart rate goes up. But during this time gap, one can perform this activity to keep the heart rate under control (till the time the patient reaches hospital).

Close your mouth and nose and raise the pressure in your chest, like you're stifling a sneeze. Breathe in for 5-8 seconds, hold that breath for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Repeat several times. Raising your aortic pressure in this way will lower your heart rate.