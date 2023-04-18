Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease: What is It, Advantages, Side Effects And More

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical surgery that uses implanted electrodes and electrical stimulation to treat movement disorders in a Parkinson's disease patient.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a chronic and debilitating disease that can cause tremors, stiffness, slowness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. The symptoms of Parkinson's disease can severely affect a person's quality of life and ability to carry out daily activities. We spoke to Dr Madhukar Trivedi, Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, to understand what are the benefits, and risk factors associated with Deep Brain Stimulation for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease. Read on to find out what the doctor wants you all to know.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure that has been shown to improve the symptoms of Parkinson's disease in many patients. DBS involves placing tiny electrodes into specific areas of the brain and then connecting those electrodes to a small battery-operated device called a neurostimulator that is implanted under the skin near the collarbone.

DBS works by electrically stimulating the brain in a specific way that reduces or eliminates the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The exact way that DBS works is not fully understood, but it is believed that it alters the activity of the brain cells that are responsible for the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation

DBS surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that has many benefits for patients with Parkinson's disease. One of the most significant benefits of DBS surgery is that it can provide long-lasting relief from the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Improved Quality of Life

DBS surgery can significantly improve a person's quality of life by reducing the symptoms of Parkinson's disease and enabling them to carry out daily activities more easily.

Reduced Medication Side Effects

Many patients with Parkinson's disease require medications to control their symptoms, but these medications can have significant side effects. DBS surgery can reduce the need for medications, thereby reducing the risk of side effects.

Personalized Treatment

DBS surgery is a highly individualized procedure that can be tailored to each patient's specific needs. The location of the electrodes can be adjusted, and the stimulation parameters can be customized to optimize the patient's response to treatment.

Improved Motor Function

DBS surgery can improve a person's motor function, including tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia (slowness of movement).

Risks of Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery

Like any surgical procedure, DBS surgery does carry some risks. These risks include bleeding, infection, and stroke. However, the risks of DBS surgery are generally low, and most patients tolerate the procedure well.

DBS surgery is a safe and effective treatment option for many patients with Parkinson's disease. It is a minimally invasive procedure that can significantly improve a person's quality of life and reduce the need for medication. If you are living with Parkinson's disease and are struggling to manage your symptoms, I encourage you to speak with your doctor about whether DBS surgery may be a suitable treatment option for you.