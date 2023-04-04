Decoding Cholesterol: Natural Fixes to Balance Your Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol is when you have a total cholesterol above 200 mg/dL.

It is better to adhere to natural ways to balance your cholesterol levels. Nutritional scientist Dr. Siddhant Bhargava shares some tips to deal with High blood cholesterol or hyperlipidemia.

Our body needs cholesterol (which is a fat or a lipid) to work properly. But having too much bad cholesterol can increase your risk of getting heart disease, stroke, and other problems. High blood cholesterol is also known as lipid disorder, hyperlipidemia, or hypercholesterolemia. High cholesterol is when you have a total cholesterol above 200 mg/dL.

Causes of abnormal cholesterol levels include unhealthy lifestyle, including eating a diet high in fat; being overweight; and lack of physical activity. Some health conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, pregnancy, and underactive thyroid gland, can also lead to high cholesterol levels. Certain medicines like birth control pills, diuretics, and beta-blockers are also linked to abnormal cholesterol levels.

Are you taking medicines to deal with high cholesterol levels? If yes, it can lead to long-term health effects.

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, and Co-Founder of Food Darzee, explains, "The formation of healthy cells is regulated by the cholesterol in your blood, but a high level increases your risk of heart disease. Modifications to how the body functions are among the long-term impacts of medication use. It is better to adhere to natural dietary restrictions, exercise regimens, and sleeping patterns unless the doctor specifically orders otherwise."

How to fix your cholesterol levels naturally

Instead of depending wholly on medications, Dr. Bhargava suggests trying these natural ways to fix your cholesterol levels.

Devour fiber

Oats, apples, prunes, and beans are full of soluble fiber, which stops your body from absorbing cholesterol. Researchers found that levels dropped in people who took up to 10 more grams of it each day. But, be careful, consuming too much fiber at once can cause discomfort in the stomach. So, increase your intake gradually.

Being physically active

A busy schedule makes it difficult to keep your body in balance. Start each day with at least 15 minutes of exercise; if you are unable to do so in the morning, go for a stroll after dinner or after lunch. Evening exercise qualifies as physical activity. This keeps your body active and encourages weight loss.

Moderation in both drinking and smoking

Smoking and alcohol have no beneficial impacts. It is suggested to drink in moderation because someone who is addicted daily cannot simply stop doing it. Excessive consumption can lead to health problems, bloating, heart attacks, high blood pressure, lung failure, and other problems.

Get some omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids have no adverse effects on LDL cholesterol levels. Yet, they can enhance your cardiovascular health and lower your risk of developing heart disease and stroke. So, consider substituting oily fish, such as salmon, for fatty red meat. The American Heart Association advises consuming two servings of fish per week, preferably oily. Walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are vegetarian sources.

Limit your consumption of a few foods

The worst foods for high cholesterol are baked goods, butter, full-fat dairy products, meat, and tropical oils. The health benefits of saturated fat are minimal. Moreover, food derived from plants detoxifies the body and does not contain cholesterol. Although the body needs cholesterol to produce muscles and tissues, a high cholesterol intake increases the risk of heart disease and other health issues. Make a sensible diet choice. Meals should contain a range of unsaturated fats.

The conclusion

Sometimes adopting a healthier lifestyle is insufficient to reduce cholesterol. The prescription for regular medicine therapy must be kept on file in advance. Therefore, making a change in lifestyle can undoubtedly aid in reducing medication, which can significantly improve cholesterol management.