Decoding Acute Coronary Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Acute coronary syndrome is a common term that contributes to a range of conditions related to the reduced flow of blood to the heart. It is a serious medical emergency that needs attention. Myocardial infarction (heart attack) and unstable angina are the two most frequent conditions that occur due to ACS. We will discuss what ACS is, its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, therapy, and preventative measures in this article. The most important step in preventing ACS and preserving cardiovascular health is comprehending the risk factors, identifying symptoms, and establishing a heart-healthy lifestyle. Seek immediate medical help if you or someone you know exhibits symptoms of ACS because prompt treatment can greatly enhance results. ACS occurs when the blood flow is disrupted typically due to the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries. This hindrance happens due to the accumulation of fatty deposits, blood clots, or the rupture within the arteries.

What Are The Causes Of ACS?

The primary cause of ACS includes:

Our heart needs a constant supply of oxygen-rich blood and if this process of supplying gets hindered then it can create a big problem.

-The first cause of ACS is the gradual buildup of plaque or fat that hardens or narrows arteries. The gradual buildup of plaque (cholesterol, fat, and cellular debris) in the coronary arteries can reduce blood flow.

-The second is the blood clotting. The formation of blood clots within coronary arteries can abruptly obstruct blood flow, leading to ACS.

-The third cause can be a rupture. The rupture of a plaque within an artery can trigger a sudden blood clot, further impeding blood flow.

-The fourth cause of ACS can occur due to the temporary spasm or narrowing of the coronary arteries, restricting blood supply.

What Are The Symptoms Of ACS?

The signs of ACS can be severe, necessitating urgent medical care. Typical signs include:

-A crushing, squeezing, or heavy sensation in the chest that may radiate to the left arm, neck, jaw, or back is referred to as chest pain or discomfort.

-Breathing problems that are difficult to control; are frequently accompanied by sweating, nauseousness, or lightheadedness.

- During ACS, some people may feel queasy or sick to their stomach.

- Excessive perspiration that is frequently described as clammy or cold.

It is important to understand that each person will experience the signs and symptoms of ACS differently. Women and older adults, in particular, may suffer atypical symptoms including weariness, indigestion, or discomfort in the upper abdomen.

How Can It Be Diagnosed?

To diagnose ACS, healthcare professionals use a combination of medical history, physical examination, and various diagnostic tests, including:

-The electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) is a test that documents the electrical activity of the heart and looks for anomalous patterns that might indicate ACS.

-Elevated cardiac marker levels, such as troponin, are a reliable sign of damaged heart muscle.

-Coronary Angiography treatment uses X-rays to see blood flow and blockages in the coronary arteries after injecting a contrast dye into them.

-A stress test may be carried out in specific circumstances to determine how the heart reacts to physical stress.

How ACS Can Be treated?

The severity of ACS and the underlying ailment will determine how it is treated. Intervention is essential immediately, and available therapies include:

Medications: To relieve pain, lower the risk of blood clot formation, and increase blood flow, antiplatelet medications, blood thinners, and nitroglycerin may be used.

Stenting and angioplasty: In cases of serious blockages, an operation called angioplasty may be done to expand the artery. To keep the artery open, a tiny tube called a stent may be implanted.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG): If an artery is severely clogged, CABG operation may be required to reroute blood flow.

