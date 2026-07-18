Decades of fear debunked? WHO-commissioned review finds no evidence mobile phones cause brain cancer

Mobile phone radiation shows no evidence of increasing brain, head or neck cancer risk according to a major WHO-backed review examining decades of scientific research.

Mobile phone and brain health.

A thorough review commissioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed no link between mobile phone usage and brain, head or neck cancers. The results published in the New Zealand Medical Journal analyzed 13 systematic reviews commissioned by the global health organization on the health impacts of electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Researchers concluded that current scientific evidence indicates that using mobile phones is not associated with cancer.

The review forms part of WHO's International Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) Project. A team of scientists evaluated 13 systematic reviews on the association of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields and the risk of cancer including those with both adult and children's participants with access to long-term mobile phone usage alongside cancer trends among the population.

There is no link between cell phones and brain cancer

For decades people have been worried about using mobile phones for a long time resulting in a greater risk of brain tumours. But the most recent review commissioned by the global health organization revealed no overall rise in the risk of cancer in the brain, head or neck for cell phone users. Researchers said if mobile radiation were linked to brain cancer then they should have seen a clear rise in the rate of brain cancer as the use of mobile phones has increased worldwide but this has not been case.

What type of radiation do mobile phones emit?

Radiofrequency electromagnetic fields are a form of non-ionising radiation emitted by mobile phones. Non-ionising radiation has less energy than ionising radiation like X-rays, ultraviolet radiation from sun exposure and cannot cause damage to the DNA which is an essential step in the formation of cancer. It is one of the primary reasons scientists do not consider radiation from mobile phones to be similar to known cancer-causing radiation.

Findings also apply to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices

The review also confirms previous research that found no evidence of a connection between cancer and other wireless technologies using similar radiofrequency waves such as wireless routers, Bluetooth devices and wireless earbuds. Cancer Research UK also says that there is no conclusive evidence that mobile phones, 4G, 5G or wireless networks increase someone's risk of cancer.

While Electromagnetic Field (EMF) and brain cancer connections were rated as high certainty researchers say some other areas of the research were rated as low or very low certainty. This does not imply that cellular phones are unsafe but rather that there are additional questions that need long-term study. The authors of the study also pointed out that in science it is extremely difficult to guarantee a complete absence of risk which is why ongoing monitoring is further highlighted with the development of technology.

You may like to read

What this means for smartphone users

The WHO-commissioned review offers reassurance to millions of people around the world who use a smartphone. For the time being no scientific evidence exists to show a link between everyday mobile phone use and brain, head or neck cancers. The results offer further support to the notion that the concerns about mobile phone radiation and brain cancer are not based on the best available evidence although experts say there is still a need for continued research.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding your health or concerns.