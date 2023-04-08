Debunking Sleep Myths: Dr Chandni Tugnait Talks About 7 Facts About Sleep

Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing, Chandni Tugnait debunks 7 sleep myths.

For centuries, people have relied on sleep myths to help them drift off into dreamland. However, modern science has debunked many of these popular beliefs, providing us with a clearer understanding of the intricacies of sleep. Researchers have studied human sleep patterns extensively and discovered that the key to falling asleep lies in the complex interplay of interconnected brain regions. One important factor is melatonin production, a hormone influenced by our circadian rhythms or internal body clock. When melatonin releases in higher concentrations at night, the hormone helps facilitate sleep.

Debunking Sleep Myths

Myth: Counting sheep helps you fall asleep.

Fact: Studies have shown that counting sheep, or any repetitive mental activity, is not necessarily effective in helping people fall asleep. Instead, try more soothing, relaxing techniques such as visualization or deep breathing exercises.

Myth: You can learn to function with minimal sleep.

Fact: Chronic sleep deprivation has debilitating effects on mental and physical health. Scientists agree that adults require around 7-9 hours of sleep per night for optimal functioning.

Myth: Snoring is harmless.

Fact: Snoring can indicate the presence of sleep apnea, a potentially dangerous condition where breathing is interrupted during sleep. Consult a sleep specialist if you or a loved one exhibits persistent and loud snoring.

Myth: Alcohol helps you sleep.

Fact: While alcohol may make you feel drowsy initially, it disrupts sleep cycles and reduces overall sleep quality. Limit alcohol consumption close to bedtime for better sleep.

Myth: You can "catch up" on sleep during the weekends.

Fact: While occasional extra sleep may help mitigate short-term sleep debt, regularly skimping on sleep during the week and sleeping on weekends disrupts your natural sleep rhythm and hinders quality rest.

Myth: Hitting the snooze button is better than waking up abruptly.

Fact: Fragmented sleep or repeatedly hitting the snooze button can make you feel groggier than if you were to wake up at a consistent time. Resist the urge to snooze and establish a regular sleep routine to minimize morning grogginess.

Myth: Daytime naps are a waste of time.

Fact: Short naps (20-30 minutes) have benefits, such as increased alertness and improved mood, without affecting night-time sleep.

Understanding the science behind sleep is essential for adopting healthier sleep habits and ultimately getting a better night's rest. Dismiss these myths, focus on facts, and soon, you'll be well on your way to a deeper, more restorative slumber.