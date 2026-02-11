Dean Franklin, Former The Voice UK Contestant, Dies at 36 With Stage 4 Oesophageal Cancer: Doctor Explains Silent Cancer Symptoms

Dean Franklin Death Cause: In December, he posted, "Over the last few weeks, my life has changed very fast. What started as esophageal cancer ended up spreading aggressively to my liver and weirdly, I had almost no symptoms from the esophagus itself."

Dean Franklin Death News: Dean Franklin, a former contestant on The Voice UK, breathed his last earlier this month after battling aggressive stage 4 oesophageal cancer. He was 36.

Taking to Facebook, his wife Marie write: "As a family, we are truly heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Dean Franklin who fought so courageously over 8 weeks and 3 days passed over at 21.39pm last night," Marie wrote on Feb. 8, alongside a photo of Franklin in a hospital bed. "He was surrounded by love."

She continued, "I have been getting MSG's from people this morning and wanted as his ma to manifest my son's courage to share with you all. As a family, we will post in more length when we are able."

She further added, "Until then, please know that the love you gave to our Dean and all of us has meant so very much ," Marie concluded.

Dean Franklin Was Diagnosed With Cancer

On January 30, Franklin revealed to fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional video shared on Instagram in December. He kept sharing updates on his cancer treatment journey with his fans via social media posts.

Talking about the aggressive nature of the cancer, and how symptoms never showed up during the initial stages, he wrote: "Over the last few weeks, my life has changed very fast," said Franklin on Instagram at the time. "What started as esophageal cancer ended up spreading aggressively to my liver and weirdly, I had almost no symptoms from the oesophagus itself."

You may like to read

However, on February 7, the young soul succumbed to the deadly cancer.

Oesophageal Cancer: Doctor Explains Silent Cancer Symptoms

Oesophageal cancer is often called a silent killer because its early symptoms are subtle, easily ignored, and mistaken for common digestive problems. Doctors warn that this delayed recognition is one of the main reasons the disease is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage.

According to specialists, the earliest warning sign is difficulty swallowing initially with solid foods and later even with liquids. Many patients dismiss this as acidity or throat irritation. Persistent heartburn, acid reflux, or chest discomfort that doesn't improve with medication can also signal underlying damage to the oesophagus.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.