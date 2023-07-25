Dealing With Menopause Anxiety And Depression? Tammana Singh Suggests Tips To Manage Symptoms

Menopause can worsen a woman mental health causing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Menopause Coach, Tammana Singh suggests tips that can help them overcome this acutely uncomfortable phase.

Menopause is a natural phenomenon that occurs in females typically around the ages of 45 to 55. During this period, the body undergoes various physical and emotional changes. Hormonal imbalances and frequent mood swings are some of the noticeable effects of menopause. These changes vary depending on individual health conditions and can be effectively managed through lifestyle and diet adjustments. Research has shown that these changes can have a long-term impact on the mental health of females, potentially leading to conditions such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Tammana Singh, Menopause Coach and founder of Menoveda spoke to The Health Site on menopause and how it could cause anxiety and depression among women. Here are few tips that can help in managing anxiety and depression, according to Tammana Singh.

Tammana Singh Suggests Tips To Manage Anxiety And Depression Induced By Menopause

Menopause is a very crucial phase in every woman's life and it not only impacts their physical health but also their mental health.

Healthy Environment: Living in a healthy and peaceful environment can greatly impact mental health during the menopause period. During this time, cortisol levels in the body are high and can lead to serious anxiety and depression disorders if not properly managed in a timely manner. Developing healthy relationships with family and friends and receiving emotional support can reduce mental stress and also help alleviate conditions like insomnia, over-thinking and lack of concentration.

Yoga: Yoga also helps in the elimination of stress-causing factors by reducing stress hormones in the body and promoting the production of feel-good hormones like endorphins and serotonin. It is a physical activity that increases flexibility and mental clarity in individuals. It strengthens the body in many aspects and supports a healthy digestive system. Yoga reduces pelvic and abdominal pain during the menopause transition and prevents problems like excessive bleeding, vaginal discharge, and distress. It improves sleep helps with insomnia, stress and anxiety.

Sleep: Sleep is crucial for the proper functioning of the body and plays a vital role during menopause. Taking good quality sleep of at least 7-8 hours every day prevents stress and helps in better mental focus and concentration. Sleep is also important for the proper production of hormones like oestrogen and progesterone, which control menopause symptoms and support a healthy menopause transition. Poor sleep can lead to many health issues, such as abdominal distress, lack of focus in daily tasks, low energy levels and insomnia.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): It is a medical procedure in which either estrogen alone, progesterone alone, or a combination of both is given to females orally or through injectables. This helps to balance hormonal levels in the body, thereby minimizing symptoms. This method is only used in a few cases where frequent hormonal changes are observed, and menopause symptoms cannot be controlled with diet and lifestyle changes.

Herbal Support: Herbs like Shatavari work as adaptogens in the body and reduce mental stress and anxiety. Ashwagandha and Gokhru also help in reducing cortisol levels in the body, aiding conditions like low libido and vaginal dryness. The anti-inflammatory properties present in these herbs directly act on the root cause and support healthy hormone production. These herbs prevent oestrogen and progesterone imbalances in the body, thus preventing symptoms such as hot flashes, sudden weight gain, and insomnia. They also prevent states of depression and anxiety by inducing serotonin and endorphins in the body during menopause.

