Dealing with difficult or stressful people daily? It could be ageing you faster, says study

New study showd that daily struglle of dealing with difficult or stressful people can have an impact on physical health beyond the scope of mental stress.

Chronic stress has been linked to number of health issues as early as possible, though recent studies propose that some of the social relationships are also related to accelerated ageing of the body. According to a recent study, the habit of interacting with difficult or stressful people, also known as "hasslers" can also increase biological ageing at the cellular level.

Scientists studied the extent to which continued interpersonal stress may influence the biological functioning of the body. Based on the results, people that tend to have tension or conflicts with members of their social group might feel that their cells are ageing rapidly than those that have few stressful experiences.

What are "hasslers"?

Researchers, in the study, have used the word hasslers to refer to those people who constantly cause trouble or create stress to the life of an individual. These may be workmates, friends or neighbours or even relatives who always create trouble or even stress.

The researchers discovered the possibility of material biological consequences of dealing with such individuals. The study reveals that when one is regularly exposed to these stressors, cellular ageing can be sped up by about 1.5 per cent, the same as the cells in question will age in an average of 1.015 years of biological time per 1 calendar year.

Although this growth might seem insignificant, scientists observe that even slight fluctuations in biological ageing, when directed to a long-term, may lead to health-related dangers.

Method of the study

Researchers examined the relationship between stressful relationships and ageing based on health survey data on over 2,000 individuals in the state of Indiana. As per the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) participants were inquired about their social relationships, general health and the rate at which people in their lives caused them stress and issues.

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Scientists also obtained saliva samples to study epigenetic markers which is a biological signs that might show the speed with which the body is ageing on a molecular level. These indicators enable the researcher to approximate ageing trends, possible health hazards and general physical wellbeing.

Health hazards linked to stressful relationships

The research indicates that interpersonal stress can lead to biological changes that result in the occurrence of chronic stress due to repeated exposure to stress. According to experts, through this process, there may be inflammation, compromised immune reaction and predisposition to cardiovascular disease.

It was also found that the effects can be more intensive when the stressful relationship concerns a close family member, e.g. a parent or child. Moreover, such stress-inducing relationships were more likely to be reported by women and people with worse overall health.

Benefits of healthy relationships

Although negative associations can be one of the causes of stress and accelerated biological ageing, researchers underline that positive social ties can do the reverse. Good and supportive relationships have been associated with good mental health, betterment of cognition and increase in life expectancy.

Meanwhile, researchers also warn that full isolation of a person in relation to others is not the way out. Social isolation and loneliness are related to the serious health risks as well, which is why the significance of the balanced and supportive relationships is to be stressed.

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