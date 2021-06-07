A rare mystery brain disease that is spreading rapidly has left scientists puzzled after six people died of the complications. According to the reports, the disease outbreak was reported from the provinces of Canada. Patients suffering from rare brain disease are mostly experiencing two common symptoms — the condition is leading to ‘seeing the dead’ and also ‘hallucinating’ the person suffering. Dozens of people from Canada are showing the symptoms of this rare brain syndrome. What is this rare disease? Experts have revealed that this is a rare neurological condition which is known as Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology (NSUE). Also Read - Mystery Brain disease spreading rapidly in Canada - Here’s what you need to know

Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology — All About It

Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology (NSUE) is a rare neurological disorder, the source of which is still unknown. Neurological disorders are medically those disorders and conditions that affect the brain and its functions. It also affects the nerves in the brain which controls each part of the body. Some of the common symptoms of Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology include:

Insomnia Impaired motor function, and Hallucinations such as seeing oneself dead or other deadly visions.

Officials have confirmed that so far around 48 cases of NSUE have been reported from the various provinces of Canada. Reports suggested that the disorder was first observed in 2015 when a patient with this condition showed up symptoms like — acute depression, rapidly progressive dementia, and chronic to moderate muscle pains. Which age group is more vulnerable to get affected by the Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology? According to health experts, this mystery brain syndrome can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender.

What Are The Stages Of This Brain Disorder?

The experts are yet to give a proper statement on the cause of the rare brain disorder. However, looking at the cases that have been so far, these are the various stages of the rare brain syndrome:

At first, the patient develops some behavioural changes such as depression, anxiety, unexplained muscle pain, and spasms. This slowly happens to a perfectly healthy and fit person suffering from a rare brain disorder.

Then in the next stage the person slowly faces difficulties in sleeping, severe stages of insomnia kick in, and the person gradually loses his/her memory — this is called memory impairment.

In the later stages, the patient develops symptoms like rapid weight loss and muscle atrophy. This is accompanied by symptoms like disturbances in visuals. The body of the patient also develops a lack of proper coordination between the brain and other body parts. Language impairments (speech problems), hallucinations that can be traumatic have also been observed among patients suffering from Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology.