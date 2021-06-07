A rare mystery brain disease that is spreading rapidly has left scientists puzzled after six people died of the complications. According to the reports the disease outbreak was reported from the provinces of Canada. Patients suffering from rare brain disease are mostly experiencing two common symptoms — the condition is leading to ‘seeing the dead’ and also ‘hallucinating’ the person suffering. Dozens of people from Canada are showing the symptoms of this rare brain syndrome. What is this rare disease? Experts have revealed that this is a rare neurological condition which is known as Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Etiology (NSUE).