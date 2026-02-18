Deadly Measles Alert As Vaccination Drive Begins In Noida Schools: Highly Contagious Virus Can Cause Brain Damage And Death

Measles Vaccination In Noida Schools: A measles-rubella vaccination campaign began in Gautam Budh Nagar on February 16, targeting students in Classes 1-5 until February 27.

Measles Vaccination In Delhi-NCR: Measles is one of the most contagious viruses, accounting for hundreds of deaths globally - annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2024, there were an estimated 95,000 measles deaths worldwide.

In the recent times, the United States' healthcare system is crumbling to contain the deadly virus from spreading across the counties.

With India's plan to eradicate this virus completely from the roots, a special measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign began in Gautam Budh Nagar on February 16, health officials said on Tuesday. The drive will continue until February 27 and aims to cover students from Classes 1 to 5 across government and private schools in the district.

Noida Schools Begin Measles Vaccination Drive: What To Know

Health department officials said vaccination sessions are being conducted within school premises under the campaign to ensure wider coverage and ease of access for both students and parents. The initiative is part of the state government's ongoing efforts to strengthen immunity against measles and rubella, which are highly contagious viral diseases, primarily affecting children.

Understanding Measles: The Deadly Virus That Can Kill You In Minutes

Measles, is one of the most contagious viruses that can spread rapidly through respiratory droplets - when an infected individual sneezes or coughs. The virus is highly contagious - experts say that one person can infection more than 10 individual at one time with just one cough or sneeze.

The virus can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours, making schools and crowded areas high-risk settings during outbreaks.

Some of the common symptoms of this virus infection include:

High fever accompanied by body ache and joint pain Persistent Cough A runny nose Extreme tiredness or crimping fatigue Red, watery eyes

Measles and rubella, if left unchecked, can lead to serious complications in children such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, ear infections, encephalitis (brain inflammation) and, in severe cases, death. Rubella infection can also cause complications such as arthritis and, if contracted during pregnancy, can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in newborns, according to public health guidelines.

Chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Narendra Kumar, said the campaign focuses on closing immunity gaps among children. "The objective is to ensure that no eligible child is left out. Children will be administered an additional dose of the MR vaccine during the campaign. The vaccine is safe and is being provided for free of cost," he said.

