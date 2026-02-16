Deadly Hepatitis B Outbreak Hits Haryana: 7 Die With Severe Jaundice Symptoms, Over 400 Suspected Cases Under Screening

Deadly Hepatitis B Outbreak Hits Haryana: Some villagers, however, claimed that the number of deaths was higher and included a few youngsters. Read on to know more about the cases.

Hepatitis Outbreak In Haryana: Panic and fear have gripped Chhainsa village in Haryana's Palwal district after seven people reportedly died from jaundice-linked illness within just two weeks, triggering an emergency health alert and outbreak investigation.

Health officials suspect a deadly Hepatitis B infection outbreak, as multiple cases have tested positive, raising serious concerns over a rapidly spreading liver disease in the area.

Authorities confirmed that more than 400 villagers have already been screened for symptoms, while medical teams continue door-to-door checks to prevent further deaths.

Hepatitis B Outbreak In Haryana: 7 Deaths in Just 15 Days

According to officials, the deaths occurred between late January and mid-February, shocking the local community. Several victims reportedly developed severe jaundice and liver-related complications before succumbing.

At least four of the deaths have been linked to Hepatitis B infection, while investigations are still ongoing into the remaining fatalities. Health authorities have not ruled out other possible contributing factors such as contaminated water or secondary infections.

The sudden rise in deaths has left residents terrified, with many families now fearing that the illness could spread further.

Symptoms of Hepatitis B Outbreak: One Should Know

Health teams have urged residents to remain on high alert as Hepatitis B can severely damage the liver, often worsening rapidly if untreated.

Common symptoms being reported in the village include:

Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice) High fever and chills Extreme fatigue and weakness Dark-coloured urine Loss of appetite Nausea and repeated vomiting Severe abdominal pain near the liver Body aches and joint pain Swelling in the abdomen in serious cases

Doctors warn that these symptoms may initially seem like a normal seasonal illness, but in Hepatitis infections, delayed treatment can become fatal.

Mass Screening Drive Launched

Following the alarming deaths, the Haryana health department deployed rapid response teams to Chhainsa village.

So far, officials have confirmed:

Over 400 residents were screened for jaundice and liver infection symptoms. Blood samples collected for laboratory testing. Suspected patients admitted to Palwal civil hospital. Medical camps set up for monitoring and treatment. Environmental samples being taken to check water safety. Health workers are continuing surveillance in nearby areas to ensure the outbreak does not expand.

What Is Hepatitis B And Why Is It Dangerous?

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver. It can cause both acute illness and long-term liver disease, including:

Liver failure Cirrhosis Liver cancer The virus spreads mainly through contact with infected blood or body fluids, unsafe injections, unsterilised medical tools, or from mother to child during childbirth.

Experts stress that Hepatitis B is often called a "silent killer" because many people may not show symptoms until the liver is already severely damaged.

Officials Urge Calm But Warn of Serious Risk

District health authorities have urged residents not to panic but to cooperate fully with medical teams.

Officials have advised villagers to immediately seek medical help if they notice:

Persistent fever Yellowing of eyes Dark urine Severe vomiting Sudden weakness

Early detection and treatment can significantly reduce complications and prevent deaths.

Vaccination and Prevention Key

Doctors also remind the public that Hepatitis B is preventable through vaccination. Maintaining hygiene, avoiding unsafe injections, and ensuring clean medical practices are critical to controlling outbreaks.

Health officials say further laboratory results are awaited to confirm the full extent of the outbreak and whether additional infections are present in the community. For now, Chhainsa village remains under close medical watch as authorities race to stop what residents fear could become a deadly health crisis.

