Deadly Fungal Infection Cluster At Sydney Hospital Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Critically Ill: What Is Aspergillus That Eats You From Inside Out?

The Sydney Local Health District (SLHD) confirmed that the possible fungal outbreak is linked to the ongoing $940 million redevelopment that began in 2023.

Fungal Infection Cluster At Sydney Hospital: Two people died, four others seriously fell ill following an outbreak of a deadly fungal cluster linked to a construction site at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. The incident came to light after the Sydney Local Health District (SLHD) recently confirmed an investigation into a cluster of infections caused by a fungus called Aspergillus in the hospital's transplant unit between October and December last year.

The SLHD told the media that the possible fungal outbreak is linked to the ongoing $940 million redevelopment, which roughly estimates up to Rupees 7,802 crore at the hospital site that began in 2023.

What Is Aspergillus?

Aspergillus Niger is a type of black mould that has a dark and powdery appearance, which thrives in warm and moist areas. According to experts, this fungus can be found in soil, decaying plants, building material, textiles and foods, including bathrooms, kitchens, basements and HVAC systems. A person may get diagnosed with Aspergillosis which is a condition that is caused by breathing in spores of Aspergillus. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that this fungal infection can cause mild to severe illness in certain populations.

Symptoms Of Aspergillosis

Dr. Robin Gupta, Senior Consultant of Pulmonology at Paras Health, Panchkula, explains, "Aspergillus is a common fungus present in soil, dust, and damp indoor environments. While most healthy individuals can fight it off naturally, people with weakened immunity, uncontrolled diabetes, chronic lung disease, or those undergoing cancer treatment are at higher risk of serious infection." Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of fungal infections outlined by the CDC:

Lung disease Weekend immune system Cough Shortness of breath Nasal congestion Headache Fatigue

Aspergillosis cannot be spread from person to person or between people and animals. However, individuals who have certain medical conditions, such as a weakened immune system and lung disease.

Tips To Avoid Breathing In Aspergillus Spores

"Prevention begins with simple steps, avoiding construction sites or dusty areas, keeping homes well-ventilated and dry, promptly addressing water leakage or mould growth, and wearing a mask in high-risk settings. Most importantly, do not ignore persistent cough, breathlessness, fever, or chest discomfort," said Dr. Gupta. "Early medical evaluation and timely treatment can prevent complications and significantly improve recovery outcomes." Here are some essential steps outlined by the CDC that you can proactively follow to reduce your risk of developing a severe Aspergillus infection:

You may like to read

Stay away from dusty areas like construction or excavation sites Wear an N95 respirator to avoid these areas Avoid activities that involve you coming into contact with soil or dust Cover exposed skin by wearing shoes, pants and long-sleeves Clean skin injuries well with soap and water to avoid skin infection

The CDC concludes, "Some high-risk patients may benefit from blood tests to detect invasive aspergillosis. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if this type of test is right for you."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.