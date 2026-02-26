Deadly Fungal Infection Cluster At Sydney Hospital Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Critically Ill: What Is Aspergillus That Eats You From Inside Out?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Fungal Infection Cluster At Sydney Hospital: Two people died, four others seriously fell ill following an outbreak of a deadly fungal cluster linked to a construction site at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. The incident came to light after the Sydney Local Health District (SLHD) recently confirmed an investigation into a cluster of infections caused by a fungus called Aspergillus in the hospital's transplant unit between October and December last year.
The SLHD told the media that the possible fungal outbreak is linked to the ongoing $940 million redevelopment, which roughly estimates up to Rupees 7,802 crore at the hospital site that began in 2023.
Aspergillus Niger is a type of black mould that has a dark and powdery appearance, which thrives in warm and moist areas. According to experts, this fungus can be found in soil, decaying plants, building material, textiles and foods, including bathrooms, kitchens, basements and HVAC systems. A person may get diagnosed with Aspergillosis which is a condition that is caused by breathing in spores of Aspergillus. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that this fungal infection can cause mild to severe illness in certain populations.
Dr. Robin Gupta, Senior Consultant of Pulmonology at Paras Health, Panchkula, explains, "Aspergillus is a common fungus present in soil, dust, and damp indoor environments. While most healthy individuals can fight it off naturally, people with weakened immunity, uncontrolled diabetes, chronic lung disease, or those undergoing cancer treatment are at higher risk of serious infection." Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of fungal infections outlined by the CDC:
Aspergillosis cannot be spread from person to person or between people and animals. However, individuals who have certain medical conditions, such as a weakened immune system and lung disease.
"Prevention begins with simple steps, avoiding construction sites or dusty areas, keeping homes well-ventilated and dry, promptly addressing water leakage or mould growth, and wearing a mask in high-risk settings. Most importantly, do not ignore persistent cough, breathlessness, fever, or chest discomfort," said Dr. Gupta. "Early medical evaluation and timely treatment can prevent complications and significantly improve recovery outcomes." Here are some essential steps outlined by the CDC that you can proactively follow to reduce your risk of developing a severe Aspergillus infection:
The CDC concludes, "Some high-risk patients may benefit from blood tests to detect invasive aspergillosis. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if this type of test is right for you."
