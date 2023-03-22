Deadly Fungal Infection Candida Auris Spreading Fast In US Healthcare Facilities

Candida auris, a deadly fungus is spreading very rapidly in the US.

A very deadly fungus called Candida auris is spreading very rapidly in the US. According to CDC, this fungus is drug resistant and it is spreading in long term care hospitals and other health facilities that care for very sick people. The spread of this fungus has recently tripled in the country from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. CDC also reported that the number of people carrying the virus but were not infected by it also quadrupled during this same period from 1,077 to 4,040. Preliminary data suggests the numbers have continued to rise.

Who Are At Risk?

According to scientists, this fungus is not harmful to healthy people. If a persons immune system is string, it can fight the fungus off. But, people who are medically fragile like nursing home patients who are on ventilators or cancer patients on chemotherapy are very much at risk of contracting this fungal infection. As per reports, between 30 to 70 percent of hospitalized people who develop bloodstream infections are estimated to die.

Reason For Its Sudden Spread

Candida auris fungus has been thriving in the environment for a long time. But, recent rise in the global temperatures might have spurred its spread among people, say experts. Heat is something that causes this fungus to evolve and become more tolerant towards heat, making it more effective in infecting people. And it infects people whose body temperatures have served as an effective barrier against invasive fungal diseases for a long time. As per scientists, excessive use of anti-fungal, disinfectants on crops might be the reason why candida auris is thriving.

Impact It Has On Humans

If someone is found to have Candida auris on their skin, you need to isolate them to try to prevent new people from being colonized," experts said. Not everyone who encounters Candida auris is sickened, but if it infects the bloodstream, wounds or organs, the effects can be severe. The most common symptoms of Candida infection are fever and chills, the CDC said.