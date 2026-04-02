Days before class 12 Board exams, 17-year-old loses vision to rare Fungal Infection; 4-hour emergency surgery restores his sight just in time

A 17-year-old boy went blind a week before he was scheduled to appear for his board exams; doctors diagnosed him with a rare, life-threatening fungal infection. However, after undergoing a 4-hour-long surgery, he miraculously regained his vision just in time. Read his story below.

Days before class 12 Board exams, 17-year-old loses vision to rare Fungal Infection; 4-hour emergency surgery restores his sight just in time

Days before Board exams, 17-year-old Amulya (name changed) lost his vision to a rare, life-threatening fungal infection. A race-against-time surgery on a festive evening gave him back his sight and his future.

On the day of Ugadi (March 19, 2026), Amulya, along with his parents, rushed to Manipal Hospital Whitefield, unable to see anything from his left eye for 1 week. His Class 12 Board Final examinations were barely days away. He had already secured a seat at IIT. All that stood between him and his future was one final set of exams. And now, his left eye had gone completely dark.

Teen Goes Blind Before Board Exams To Rare Aspergillus Fungal Infection

At the hospital during an initial evaluation, Dr. Vijay Rangachari, Consultant - ENT & Skull Base Surgery, sensed that Amulya was suffering from something far more than just vision loss. An immediate eye assessment by Dr. Jalpa Vashi, Consultant - Ophthalmology, showed a sudden total absence of any vision in the left eye. Further investigations, such as CT and MRI scans of his sinuses, by Dr. Abha Verma and Dr. Madhukar Krishnamurthy, Consultants - Radiology, revealed an extensive Aspergillus Fungal Infection in all the sinuses with extension to the base of his brain. The infection pressed directly against his left optic nerve at the orbital apex and the lateral wall of the sphenoid sinus, cutting off the nerve's function entirely. He could not see anything with his left eye, not even his hand clearly.

What is Invasive Fungal Sinusitis? A Rare and Life-Threatening Condition

The diagnosis was confirmed to be Invasive Fungal Sinusitis with Optic Neuropathy, a rare, aggressive, and potentially fatal condition. In immunocompromised patients, this infection spreads with terrifying speed, destroying tissue, eroding bone, and invading critical neural structures. Time plays a key role in such cases because every hour of delay may risk permanent blindness.

The team came to the conclusion that waiting could cause irreversible damage. Hence, that same evening, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, Dr. Rangachari and the team comprising Dr. Priyamvadha K, Consultant - Neurosurgery, Dr. Shalina Ray, Consultant - Ear Nose and Throat, and Dr. Jyothi Jose, Consultant - Anaesthesiology sprang into action for an Emergency Endoscopic Optic Nerve Decompression combined with thorough debridement of all fungal material from the sinuses and skull base.

How a 4-Hour Endoscopic Surgery Restored His Sight

Working through the nostrils with an endoscope, no external incisions, no open surgery, the team navigated deep into the skull base with millimetric precision with radiological guidance. Dr. Vijay Rangachari noted, "This was not just a surgery; it was truly a race against 2 clocks at once, where one was biological, the infection spreading by the hour, and the other was a calendar, with his Board exams just days away. Giving him back his sight and his future in the same intervention is what made this case so special, as we saw him determined to do well in his exams on the day of discharge."

You may like to read

The surgery lasted 4 hours. The next morning, Amulya opened his eyes and could see again. He recovered well from this grave crisis and was discharged from the hospital within 72 hours. On March 25, 2026, he appeared for his first paper at the Class 12 Board exams.

Behind this story is another dimension that his doctors quietly acknowledged. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this same family had lost their father. Yet, his mother brought him for treatment, without hesitation, trusting the same institution that carried personal grief. As the medical team agrees, faith was as much a part of the boy's recovery as the surgery itself.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.