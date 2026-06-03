Dark side of whey protein: How too much protein could be putting your heart at risk

Whey protein supports muscle growth, but excessive intake may have hidden health risks. Learn how too much protein could affect your heart health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 3, 2026 6:23 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Chandra Mouli S Mantravadi

Whey protein (Image AI Generated)

Protein powders, particularly whey protein, have gotten a lot of popularity among fitness freaks, gym-goers and weight loss enthusiasts. Whey protein is famous for its contribution to the muscle development process and for its aid in recuperation and raising each day's protein consumption. But, eating too much of protein may not be helpful all the time, especially if it comes in the form of supplements, experts say. In some cases, it could even affect heart health.

What is whey protein?

Whey protein is a high quality protein which is produced from milk during the making of cheese. It is a complete source of all nine essential amino acids, and the body absorbs it very rapidly so it's a favourite among athletes and bodybuilders. For most people, moderate consumption can form an integral part of a proper diet; however, issues can arise from the overconsumption of protein.

Too much protein may strain the body

According to Dr Chandra Mouli S Mantravadi, Consultant Cardiologist, Electrophysiologist & Device specialist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Protein provides the body with the necessary materials for muscle repair, hormone production and good health. But more protein doesn't necessarily mean more gains in muscle. If protein intake is continued for too long, the extra calories could be stored as fat. Also, the kidneys and liver are taxed more heavily with the elimination of the waste products of protein metabolism."

"This extra load on work may lead to some health issues in a persons already suffering from kidney disease or any metabolic disorder over time," he added.

How excessive protein intake could affect heart health?

Saturated fat, cholesterol, or added sugars are found in high amounts in many protein supplements and protein rich diets. Frequent use of such products could lead to elevated blood levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol, which has been shown to be a factor in heart disease.

Eating a very high protein diet can also be linked to heart troubles, with some studies stating this is because of a lack of balance among protein, carbohydrates, and fat. Though whey protein can be beneficial for your body on its own, it can be dangerous if relying heavily on supplements and not enough whole foods, which can have long term effects on the health of the heart.

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Hidden ingredients in protein supplements

Whey protein products are not all equal. Some supplements will have other artificial ingredients such as sweeteners, flavours, preservatives and additives. Some products can be higher in sodium as well that can raise blood pressure when overconsumed.

How much protein do you really need?

The amount of protein needed also depends on your age, your recipe for success, your body weight and the type of objectives you need to achieve. For most healthy adults in good health, it's possible to obtain adequate protein from variety of well balanced diet foods, including eggs, dairy, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Although for some protein supplements may be advised by a health care provider or sports nutritionist, for many, they are not needed. It is possible to over-ingest protein and consume large quantities of protein shakes in addition to one's protein-rich diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet or using protein supplements.