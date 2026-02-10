Dark Showering Goes Viral: Here’s How It Works For Better Sleep

Dark showering goes viral once again for regulating body temperature and promoting relaxation for your body to sleep better.

Dark Showering Goes Viral: Have you been finding difficulty nodding off? An unusual sleep trend on social media called 'Dark Showering' has gone viral, involving showering with the light dimmed or switched off completely, often as part of your nighttime routine. Although we may not consider the light dimmed or switched off completely, some experts suggest that lighting has a strong impact on sleep quality because it alters our circadian rhythm, which is the internal body clock.

What Is Dark Showering?

Unlike a morning shower ritual many people religiously follow to energise and awaken, this new viral showering method, i.e., dark showering, is being praised for regulating body temperature, while promoting relaxation for your body to sleep better. It is interesting how the body knows exactly when to stay awakeand sleep. Bright light signals the body to stay awake, while a dark environment signals cues to the body for sleep.

Benefits Of Dark Showering

Dr. Will Cole, Host of The Art of Being Well podcast, states that "dark showering offers a range of health benefits by creating a low-stimulation environment that promotes relaxation and recovery." Here are some health benefits of dark showering, according to Dr. Cole:

Boosts mood Improves sleep Reduces stress Enhances mindfulness Calms the nervous system Creates a calming nighttime ritual Helps with anxiety, ADHD and insomnia

"It's like a low-cost DIY sensory deprivation tank. It helps boost melatonin production to improve sleep quality, reduces sensory overload from screens and artificial lights to lower stress and cortisol levels, enhances skin health by minimising exposure to harsh lighting that can disrupt the skin's natural barrier, and fosters mindfulness through heightened awareness of bodily sensations and breathing, acting as a gentle form of meditation," Dr. Cole explains.

"I 'prescribe' dark showering to my telehealth patients by recommending they start with 5-10 minute sessions in complete darkness during evening routines, ideally 1-2 hours before bed, while incorporating a few drops of calming essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus for an added sensorial boost to amplify the calming effects my telehealth patients love it as an accessible, no-equipment-needed tool as a nervous system somatic therapy and improving overall well-being."

While speaking to Healthline, Chelsie Rohrscheib, PhD, a neuroscientist, sleep expert, and head of sleep research at Wesper, said that dark showering can prepare the brain and body for sleep. In her words, "For the brain to initiate sleep, the body must undergo a slight drop in core body temperature (usually by one degree). Taking a warm shower quickly raises body temperature and then rapidly drops core temperature when you exit the shower. This mimics the natural process that occurs in our body before sleep, making it easier for the brain to transition into sleep."

She continued, "Melatonin is a circadian rhythm-regulating hormone created in our brains that signals when it's time to be awake vs. asleep. Its production is regulated by light information entering our eyes, where consistent light exposure suppresses melatonin production and lower light levels increase melatonin production. Therefore, showering with the lights off promotes melatonin release, preparing the brain for sleep ahead of time."

