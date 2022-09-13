Dark Chocolate For High Cholesterol: Does Eating Dark Chocolates Helps In Reducing Bad Cholesterol Levels?

High cholesterol levels not only make your daily life a struggle but also makes it difficult for you to eat anything that your soul is craving. What exactly is this condition? To begin with, cholesterol is a waxy substance. This waxy substance is not inherently 'bad'. Cholesterol is used in the making of and producing vitamins plus other hormones. However, too much of anything is never good. Similarly, too much cholesterol can pose severe health problems. Therefore, managing this condition is very important. You may ask how? We have a very easy and yummy way to control the rising amount of bad cholesterol in the blood - eat dark chocolates. Yes, you heard that right.

What Is The Right Cholesterol Level?

When we talk about rising cholesterol levels, we must have a clear idea about what is the perfect amount of cholesterol that the body requires. So how much cholesterol is good for you and how much is a sign that something is wrong with your body? Experts say that when a person's total cholesterol is ranging between 200 and 239 mg/dL, it is considered borderline high. Also, when it is greater than 240 mg/dL, that's when it is regarded as high.

If your LDL cholesterol is between 130 and 159 mg/dL, it is considered borderline high. And, when it is greater than 160 mg/dL, it is called high cholesterol levels. If your HDL cholesterol is less than 40 mg/dL, it is typically regarded as poor.

Can Consuming Dark Chocolates Help In Reducing Bad Cholesterol?

How interesting would it be if we tell you that chocolates that you all love can help in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol in your blood? How? Two important components that help in managing cholesterol levels are - polyphenols and flavonoids. Dark chocolates (made with raw cocoa powder) are packed with these two components which are why consuming it can help in reducing cholesterol.

According to the experts, cocoa derivatives such as at least 70 per cent - 90 per cent dark chocolate are rich in high amounts of polyphenols, the ones which are responsible for improved health by raising good cholesterol (HDL). Dark chocolate also helps in lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels. It also helps in reducing the risk of heart disease, such as stroke, heart attack, cardiac arrest, etc.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol

Cholesterol when gets high in the blood, can lead to some serious health issues, take a look at what it does to your body. Unlike other health conditions, high cholesterol levels don't come with a set of significant signs and symptoms, which is why it's so important to get it checked out. One can call it a 'silent killer' as it's a hidden risk factor which means it happens without us knowing until it's too late.

What Raises Your Risk of High Cholesterol?

Health conditions can get triggered by some of your lifestyle habits. Therefore, it is important to manage these daily activities in order to stay safe from chronic illnesses. High cholesterol is also a result of lifestyle habits that you follow - foods that you consume, drinks that you intake, etc. Let's take a quick look at all the risk factors that are associated with high cholesterol:

Gender Age Family history Diet Obesity or overweight Not indulging in exercises regularly Smoking Type 2-diabetes High blood pressure

How To Manage Cholesterol Levels At Home?

Now you all know how a spike in your cholesterol levels can hamper your life. Here are some home remedies to help you manage your cholesterol levels:

Eat heart-healthy foods (oat bran, barley, psyllium seeds, flaxseed meal, apples, citrus fruits, lentils, and beans) Exercise regularly Quit smoking Control your weight Say no to alcohol