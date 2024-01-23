Dark Chocolate Consumption And Hypertension: Study Decodes The Potential Health Benefits

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Hypertension or high blood pressure problems poses very high risks to our cardiovascular health. Hypertension, if not treated or paid attention to can cause severe damage to the arteries. It can reduce the elasticity, thereby reducing oxygen and blood flow to the heart, brain and other organs of the body. It can lead to heart attacks and strokes both of which can instantly kill a person. In addition, poor blood flow and oxygen circulation can lead to angina, a condition which causes chest pain. A new research and study published in the Journal Nature Scientific Reports, studied the impact of dark chocolate consumption on the symptoms of hypertension. They revealed several positive outcomes such as:
Experts who spearheaded this study are yet to establish a causal relationship between the two however, they say that its potential health benefits seem promising for high blood pressure patients.
dark chocolate is not like other sweetened chocolates. It is to be noted that in order to get the benefits of dark chocolate, you need to get the right kind which contains at least 50 percent cocoa solids. The cocoa quantity can be more than this for instance, some chocolates use 70 percent to 90 percent cocoa which leaves very less room for other unhealthy additives like sugar. All the health benefits of dark chocolate emanates from cocoa and less sugar content. Cocoa is loaded with flavonoids and antioxidants and dark chocolates in itself is rich in magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. The more natural the cocoa is, the healthier it will be. All of these above mentioned nutrients are widely known for its health benefits especially for cardiovascular health.
Researchers used the Mendelian randomisation technique to establish a causal link between dark chocolate consumption and hypertension. Here are the details of the study:
