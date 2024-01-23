Dark Chocolate Consumption And Hypertension: Study Decodes The Potential Health Benefits

A new study claims that eating unsweetened dark chocolate may reduce the risk of hypertension and blood clot in the veins.

Hypertension or high blood pressure problems poses very high risks to our cardiovascular health. Hypertension, if not treated or paid attention to can cause severe damage to the arteries. It can reduce the elasticity, thereby reducing oxygen and blood flow to the heart, brain and other organs of the body. It can lead to heart attacks and strokes both of which can instantly kill a person. In addition, poor blood flow and oxygen circulation can lead to angina, a condition which causes chest pain. A new research and study published in the Journal Nature Scientific Reports, studied the impact of dark chocolate consumption on the symptoms of hypertension. They revealed several positive outcomes such as:

Dark chocolate consumption can reduce the risk of high blood pressure

It may reduce risk of blood clot

Experts who spearheaded this study are yet to establish a causal relationship between the two however, they say that its potential health benefits seem promising for high blood pressure patients.

What Are The Benefits Of Dark Chocolate?

dark chocolate is not like other sweetened chocolates. It is to be noted that in order to get the benefits of dark chocolate, you need to get the right kind which contains at least 50 percent cocoa solids. The cocoa quantity can be more than this for instance, some chocolates use 70 percent to 90 percent cocoa which leaves very less room for other unhealthy additives like sugar. All the health benefits of dark chocolate emanates from cocoa and less sugar content. Cocoa is loaded with flavonoids and antioxidants and dark chocolates in itself is rich in magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. The more natural the cocoa is, the healthier it will be. All of these above mentioned nutrients are widely known for its health benefits especially for cardiovascular health.

How Can Dark Chocolate Reduce Risk Of Hypertension?

Researchers used the Mendelian randomisation technique to establish a causal link between dark chocolate consumption and hypertension. Here are the details of the study:

First, they observed the intake of dark chocolates in people and the risk of cardiovascular diseases like coronary hart disease, stroke, blood clot in the veins, heart failure, heart attack and hypertension. Second, they discovered that essential hypertension risk can be lowered by genetically predicted dark chocolate intake. They studies the data and revealed that there is a possible causal relationship between the two and the results are positive. Thirdly, they also found a link between dark chocolate consumption and reduced risk of venous thromboembolism AKA blood clot in the veins.