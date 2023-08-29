Dangers Of Sitting: Understanding The Health Risks Of Sedentary Lifestyles

You all must have heard of the term "sedentary lifestyle". It is the word used to define a person who spends more than six hours per day sitting or lying down. This lessens their physical activities and eventually makes them restless.

You all might like being a couch potato but health risks associated with it can make your life problematic. In today's corporate world, most people have a sedentary lifestyle as they spend most hours sitting, whether it's at a desk, in front of a screen, or during long commutes. While these increasingly sedentary lifestyles may seem harmless, there are significant health risks associated with prolonged periods of sitting. Understanding these dangers can inspire us to make conscious choices to incorporate more movement into our daily routines.

Let's read how harmful it is!

Risks Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Long periods of sitting are often linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Physical movements are necessary to keep oneself going. But if it is not done then it can give birth to chronic diseases. Sitting for hours can lead to poor circulation, elevated blood pressure, and higher levels of cholesterol. Over time, these factors contribute to the development of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues.

Impact On Blood Sugar Regulation And Insulin Levels

Sitting for long hours can have some metabolic consequences too. It can affect the person's overall health and lead to insulin resistance which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes. It can also impact lipid metabolism which can eventually increase body weight and lead to obesity.

Weak Muscles And Other Posture Problems

If you sit for long hours it can directly impact your muscles that will not feel active or rejuvenated because of the lack of movements. It can weaken muscles particularly those in the lower back, hips, and core. This will eventually affect your posture and appearance often leading to prevalent back pains and other problems.

Obesity And Increased Weight

Sitting for long hours will not burn any calories and if the metabolism slows down then it becomes easy to accumulate access to body fat. It can even lead to obesity.

Neck And Back Strains

Sitting for prolonged periods, especially with poor posture, puts added stress on the spine, leading to back and neck pain. The lack of movement can cause spinal discs to compress unevenly, leading to discomfort and potential long-term spine issues.

Mental Health Is Impacted Too

The problem is not just confined to your physical health conditions or internal organs but instead sitting for a prolonged period can even impact your mental health. Lack of physical activity has been linked to increased rates of anxiety and depression. Movement and exercise are essential for releasing endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers.

Here Are Some Tips To Improve Your Sedentary Habits!

Always try to move regularly. You should stand up and move around every 30 minutes, even if it's just for some time. You can put reminders if needed. Try to engage in regular exercise to counteract the effects of sitting. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week should be your aim. Take support for good posture and minimize strain on your back and neck. For someone who likes binge-watching TV shows, try breaking up your sitting time with short walks, stretches, or household chores. Try using public transportation that involves some walking instead of sitting in a car for long periods. Most importantly, drink enough water. This will make you take frequent trips to the restroom, encouraging breaks from sitting.

