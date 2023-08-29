Dangers Of Sitting: Understanding The Health Risks Of Sedentary Lifestyles

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
You all must have heard of the term "sedentary lifestyle". It is the word used to define a person who spends more than six hours per day sitting or lying down. This lessens their physical activities and eventually makes them restless.
You all might like being a couch potato but health risks associated with it can make your life problematic. In today's corporate world, most people have a sedentary lifestyle as they spend most hours sitting, whether it's at a desk, in front of a screen, or during long commutes. While these increasingly sedentary lifestyles may seem harmless, there are significant health risks associated with prolonged periods of sitting. Understanding these dangers can inspire us to make conscious choices to incorporate more movement into our daily routines.
Let's read how harmful it is!
Long periods of sitting are often linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Physical movements are necessary to keep oneself going. But if it is not done then it can give birth to chronic diseases. Sitting for hours can lead to poor circulation, elevated blood pressure, and higher levels of cholesterol. Over time, these factors contribute to the development of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues.
Sitting for long hours can have some metabolic consequences too. It can affect the person's overall health and lead to insulin resistance which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes. It can also impact lipid metabolism which can eventually increase body weight and lead to obesity.
If you sit for long hours it can directly impact your muscles that will not feel active or rejuvenated because of the lack of movements. It can weaken muscles particularly those in the lower back, hips, and core. This will eventually affect your posture and appearance often leading to prevalent back pains and other problems.
Sitting for long hours will not burn any calories and if the metabolism slows down then it becomes easy to accumulate access to body fat. It can even lead to obesity.
Sitting for prolonged periods, especially with poor posture, puts added stress on the spine, leading to back and neck pain. The lack of movement can cause spinal discs to compress unevenly, leading to discomfort and potential long-term spine issues.
The problem is not just confined to your physical health conditions or internal organs but instead sitting for a prolonged period can even impact your mental health. Lack of physical activity has been linked to increased rates of anxiety and depression. Movement and exercise are essential for releasing endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers.
Here Are Some Tips To Improve Your Sedentary Habits!
