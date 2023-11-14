Dangerous Side Effects of Salt: How Adding Extra Salt to Food Can Raise Your Diabetes Risk

World Diabetes Day 2023: Suffering from diabetes? Here's why adding too much salt to your diet is not a great idea for your health.

The consequences of consuming an excessive amount of salt extend beyond high blood pressure and heart issues, as it can also lead to the development of diabetes. Too much salt intake cannot lead to high blood pressure and heart problems but even diabetes. People who are concerned about diabetes should also be mindful of their salt intake. The chances of developing diabetes are higher for those who frequently add extra salt to their food, especially in India where we have pickles, papads, and too many hidden sources of sodium which promote Insulin Resistance.

On World Diabetes Day, we spoke to Dr. Shashank Joshi, Endocrinologist, Lilavati Hospital, to understand the hidden dangers of adding too much salt to the plate of a patient who is suffering from high blood sugar levels.

What Causes Type 1 Diabetes?

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects 101 million people in India. It is a complex metabolic disorder that affects the body's ability to produce or use insulin effectively. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels, and without it, glucose can't enter the body's cells for energy. Diabetes comes in different types, with type 1 and type 2 being the most common forms. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, this type needs mandatory Insulin for life.

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't produce enough of it to properly regulate blood sugar levels. Diabetes usually is asymptomatic but rarely presents itself through symptoms like frequent urination, excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, recurring infections, and vision problems. This metabolic disorder can be attributed to various factors such as genetics, family history, and poor lifestyle.

Additionally, a diet rich in processed foods and refined sugars as well as a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to the development of this condition. Even excessive consumption of calories, sugar, and salt can lead to the onset of diabetes. Eating too much salt may also elevate the risk of diabetes.

"Those who regularly consume diets with high sodium content have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes as they age. The awareness about the harmful effects of excessive sodium consumption on insulin sensitivity is growing day by day. Excessive salt consumption contributes to the development of insulin resistance, a key factor in the onset of diabetes. High levels of sodium can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the body, leading to insulin resistance. Excess salt intake can also increase inflammation in the body, which further exacerbates insulin resistance and negatively affects overall metabolic health. Optimizing salt intake is crucial not only for maintaining cardiovascular health but also for managing or reducing the risk of developing diabetes. It's time we pay attention to our salt intake and make conscious efforts to adopt healthier dietary habits that will benefit not just ourselves but also future generations," said Dr Joshi.

How Adding Extra Salt to Food Can Lead to Diabetes

There is a salt-diabetes connection that demands attention. Avoiding too much salt will help to prevent diabetes. Salt promotes overeating during meals, which raises the likelihood of people developing obesity or inflammation, both recognized as risk factors for diabetes. High salt intake can have detrimental effects on our insulin sensitivity and glucose control. Excessive salt consumption leads to increased blood pressure, resulting in inflammation and insulin resistance. This not only raises the risk of developing type 2 diabetes but also exacerbates further complications.

Millions around the world eat salt-heavy processed foods on a daily basis, there is an urgent need for people to read food labels of sodium as well as public awareness campaigns that educate people about hidden sources of sodium and encourage them to make healthier dietary choices. By taking steps towards reducing collective salt intake, one has an opportunity to prevent an impending tsunami of diabetes cases and save countless lives." My mantra to prevent diabetes is simple " Eat less, Eat slowly, Eat on time, Eat Right, Move and Walk More, Do Yoga sleep well, and sleep on time with a Smile."