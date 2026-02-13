Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass Diagnosed With Skin Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And Treatment Options Explained

The 61-year-old Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director in an Instragram post states that one out of five mole turned out to be Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), following biopsy.

Kelli Finglass, 61, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director, candidly opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis on Monday, February 9. She recently took to Instagram to share her health issues with her followers, stating, "Well, good morning. My grandmother, Grandma Polly, has always told me not to talk about health with people. But I'm compelled to "

Finglass further explained that she has been getting cosmetic treatments at a Texas clinic that requires her to undergo several skin checks. Talking about her recent biopsy ahead of treatment, the 61-year-old stated, "I got some good news and some bad news."

Kelli Finglass Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director went on to explain that she has five 'spots' which are similar to moles on her body. According to Finglass, the biopsy revealed that four out of the five came back as 'all clear' except for the one on her forehead. Pointing to the spot on her temple, she said, "This little guy right here, this one is Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC). So I get to schedule a Mohs micrographic surgery."

In the caption, Finglass wrote, "We went in for a routine skin check before cosmetic treatments and this is exactly why skin checks matter. What we didn't expect to find ended up being something that truly needed attention, a Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Early detection makes all the difference and this is your reminder that skin health always comes first."

Singing out with "prevention > everything" tag, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director concluded, "Thankful for thorough care, proactive screening, and having these conversations out loud. If you've been putting off a skin check, let this be your sign."

What Is Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when abnormal growth of cells starts on the skin. These harmful cells can invade and destroy healthy body tissues that can spread to other parts of the body. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.

The CDC explains that among the four types of skin cancer, Basal and Squamous Cell Carcinomas (SCC) are the two common types of skin cancer that begin in the basal and squamous layers of the skin. Healthcare professionals note that these types of skin cancer can usually be cured, but treatment is expensive and can leave scars. Whereas the other two types of skin cancer include melanoma and nonmelanoma, a cancer that begins in the melanocytes. According to the CDC, melanoma causes the most deaths because of its tendency to spread to other parts of the body, like the brain and liver.

Causes Of Skin Cancer

"Most cases of skin cancer are caused by overexposure to UV rays from the sun, tanning beds, or sunlamps. UV rays can damage skin cells," the CDC explains. "In the short term, this damage can cause a sunburn. Over time, UV damage adds up, leading to changes in skin texture, premature skin aging, and sometimes skin cancer. UV rays also have been linked to eye conditions such as cataracts."

Symptoms And Treatment For Skin Cancer

The US health agency notes that a change in your skin colour is a classic sign of skin cancer, apart from sores that take time to heal or changes in the size of the mole. To identify melanoma, medical experts follow the A-B-C-D-Es formula of melanoma. Here's what it means:

A is for asymmetrical: Does the mole or spot have an irregular shape with two parts that look very different?

B is for border: Is the border irregular or jagged?

C is for colour: Is the colour uneven?

D is for diameter: Is the mole or spot larger than the size of a pea?

E is for evolving: Has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months?

"Treatment for skin cancer can involve surgery to remove the cancer or treatments applied to the skin to kill the cancer cells. Sometimes stronger cancer treatments are needed for skin cancer," the CDC states. "These might include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy."

