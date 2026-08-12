Daily tomatoes may help reduce liver fat in fatty liver disease, new study finds

Daily tomato consumption may help lower liver fat in people with fatty liver disease, offering a simple dietary addition for better liver health.

Tomatoes may help reduce liver fat in fatty liver disease (Image AI Generated)

Tomatoes are a common part of Indian meals, from salads and chutneys to curries and soups. However, new research has shown that eating tomatoes daily can provide some benefit for those with fatty liver disease.

According to results of a new randomized controlled trial (RCT) published in the journal Nutrients, consumption of tomatoes regularly may impact liver fat in individuals with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

An estimated total of 79 adults with MASLD with BMI of 30 or less were included in the study. One group ate approximately 200 grams of raw tomatoes and 50 grams of tomato sauce daily in order to target the intake of each plant component, for six weeks while the control group maintained a tomato free diet for the same period.

The scientists discovered that the liver fat level fell in both groups, but more in those who consumed tomatoes. The median change in controlled attenuation parameter (CAP), a parameter used to estimate liver fat, was 18 dB/m in the control group and 35 dB/m in tomato group. Increased improvement was observed without a change in body weight or BMI.

Why may tomatoes help the liver?

Lycopene could be the reason, as it is one powerful antioxidant that gives tomatoes their color. Lycopene might act as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory natural compound in cells.

Previously, the association of lycopene and liver function has been conducted. The NUTRIHEP Study in Nutrients included 969 individuals and found a correlation between liver disease and the intake of lycopene. But, the researchers pointed out that the human evidence of a protection effect is still limited.

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Moreover, another 2026 review in Food Chemistry indicated lycopene in tomatoes has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, and has suggested a possible connection between the use of tomato lycopene and fatty liver disease, though this research is still quite limited in scope.

What do health experts recommend?

Following a healthy diet, the right proportions and maintaining a healthy weight can prevent or control MASLD, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a part of the NIH. The agency advises increased vegetable, fruit and whole grain consumption and decreased intake of foods and beverages made with simple sugars.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) provides the recommendations below for a varied, healthy diet including foods from vegetables, fruits, pulses and whole grains, with a reduced amount of unhealthy fats, excess salt and free sugars.

The NHSalso recommends healthy eating, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight to help prevent the build-up of fat in the liver.

Should you eat tomatoes every day?

Tomatoes can be eaten in a healthy diet without any problems, such as salads, cooking, soups or making your own sauces. The new study was small and completed over only six weeks time, though, and shouldn't be taken as a definitive result. Further and larger studies are necessary to determine if consumption of tomatoes will have a beneficial long-term effect on liver health.

It is important to note that tomatoes cannot be used as treatment or cure for fatty liver disease. The general quality of the diet, exercise, health weight and healthcare are still important indicators in maintaining the health of the liver.

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