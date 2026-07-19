Daily probiotic gummies may reduce gum bleeding in just 6 weeks

A clinical trial suggests probiotic gummies containing beneficial bacteria may significantly reduce gum bleeding within six weeks highlighting a simple approach to improving gum health.

Gummies.

Probiotic gummies containing beneficial heat-killed bacteria could help prevent gum bleeding and improve marker of gum health in individuals with mild gingivitis. A Japanese study published in the Journal of Periodontology indicate that adding a simple food supplement would be a helpful approach for treating early gum disease.

Recent studies have also associated poor oral health with a variety of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and inflammatory diseases. Scientists claim that brushing and flossing are the most effective methods for keeping teeth and gums healthy but there is interest in new methods for helping to promote oral health including the use of postbiotic supplements.

What did the study find?

The study involved a group of 116 people with mild gingivitis among which researchers from the Institute of Science Tokyo, Japan followed the participants for six weeks. Approximately half of those taking part were treated with two gummies of Lactiplantibacillus pentosus per day and the other half were given placebo gummies.

At the end of the research study they found that the bacteria-containing gummies reduced Bleeding on Probing (BOP) which is a typical sign of gum inflammation in people. The BOP scores in the probiotic gummy group decreased from 17.6 per cent to 12.3 per cent while the scores in the placebo group decreased from 18.9 per cent to 16.6 per cent. Most importantly no oral hygiene advice was provided verbally to the participants throughout the study, meaning that the gummies could have positive effects even in normal conditions in real life.

What makes these gummies special?

The researchers used postbiotics which are heat-killed beneficial bacteria and not live bacteria like traditional probiotics. Lactiplantibacillus pentosus was chosen because it is an inactive bacterium that is more easily produced, packaged and stored beneficial to health.

Modern strategies for periodontal disease treatment are moving away from the killing of the disease-causing bacteria and toward reestablishing the ecological balance of bacteria in the mouth called eubiosis. One of the many reasons to move toward modern concepts is that scientists believe saliva production could also be stimulated with chewing gummies and the beneficial compounds may also stay in contact with oral tissues for longer which could boost their beneficial effects on gum health.

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Why gum health matters

There's growing evidence that gum disease is more than just a dental problem because gingivitis may be linked to heart disease, diabetes and other systemic diseases. A mere 1.5 billion people in the world are estimated to be vulnerable to severe gum disease in 2050 and easily accessible interventions may have an important role to play in prevention.

What do the professionals say?

The scientists said they found it was important to assess the gummies in real-life situations in order to gain insight into their actual use to promote gum health. The scientists suggested that postbiotics could be an alternative method to control gingivitis in individuals who are more likely to develop periodontal disease.

Probiotic gum supplements as the study indicates may be a useful additional tool to help maintain gum health. It also minimizes bleeding in the early stages of gum disease but should not be a substitute for proper brushing, flossing, and regular checkups by a dentist. Further research is required to determine the exact mechanism of action of these postbiotics and if they have long term effects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified dentist or healthcare professional before making changes to your oral care routine.