Daily Painkiller Use May Damage Your Kidneys: How Common OTC Medicines Increase Chronic Kidney Disease Risk In Indians

Indians develop a routine that leads them to use painkillers daily. The common practice involves consuming an over-the-counter tablet for relief from headaches, body aches, menstrual cramps, fever, or joint pain. The relief is quick and convenient. The kidneys sustain silent harm through common painkiller usage which people take without medical advice and this practice leads to an increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

How Common Painkillers Affect Kidney Function?

According to Dr A V S S N Sridhar, Consultant Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada, "People use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs which include ibuprofen and diclofenac and naproxen to treat both pain and inflammation. These medicines provide effective treatment yet they decrease the blood flow that reaches the kidneys. The kidneys require constant blood supply to perform their functions of waste elimination, fluid equilibrium maintenance, and blood pressure control. The system experiences total failure because of the hazardous practice of repeated interruptions which result in permanent harm throughout the entire process."

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Kidney Problems?

People who maintain good health and use painkillers demonstrate low risk when they take these drugs occasionally. The concern starts to develop when these medications are used at high doses for multiple days. The risk increases for people who experience dehydration or who belong to elderly or diabetic or high blood pressure groups.

Can Daily Painkillers Cause Kidney Failure?

People who use painkillers on a regular basis face the risk of sudden kidney failure which results in immediate decrease of their kidney capabilities. People need to understand the situation which causes serious problems. The kidneys encounter continuous pressure which results in chronic kidney disease that develops into an unending state of deterioration. Kidney damage becomes a serious problem because it develops without displaying any signs during its early stages. People remain completely healthy until their disease reaches an advanced stage.

Why Indians Face Increased Kidney Disease Risk?

The Indian population already suffers from high diabetes and hypertension rates which serve as two major risk factors for kidney disease. The risk increases because people can easily obtain painkillers without prescriptions while they practice self-medication.

Hidden Dangers Of Self-Medication

People take painkillers every day to treat their back pain and arthritis and work-related injuries even though they lack medical consultation. People unintentionally mix different medicines because they do not know that the products share identical components. Dehydration and illness and fasting periods lead other people to consume these products during times when their kidneys already face increased pressure.

Routine kidney tests are not common unless symptoms appear. People will experience noticeable symptoms of swelling and fatigue and reduced urine output after their bodies have already sustained extensive damage.

How To Use Painkillers Safely?

People should not view painkillers as their main adversary. People should only use them when they need them. People should use the medication according to medical advice and they need to use the medication in moderation. Patients need to stop using self-medication which lasts over extended periods. People should maintain proper hydration. Patients who need pain relief on an ongoing basis should see a doctor who will determine if they need kidney function evaluations at different times.

People should treat pain relief as a solution to their issues which should not lead to new complications. A single daily habit modification today will help you maintain healthy kidneys for multiple years.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.