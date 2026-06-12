Daily exercise may not undo the harm of sitting all day, study warns

A new study suggests that regular workouts may not fully offset the health risks of prolonged sitting, highlighting the importance of reducing sedentary time.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 12, 2026 9:11 PM IST

Prolonged Sitting Hazards (Image AI Generated)

For many people, an exercise regimen of once-a-day is sufficient to negate the energy expenditure required during long periods of sitting at a desk, in a car or on the couch. But exercise alone isn't necessarily enough to fully safeguard health, new research shows, if spending most of the day on the couch is your lifestyle.

There was a study recently released in PLOS ONE showing that there are burdens to sitting even for those who are physically active enough as directed. Even those who hardly ever exercised, researchers found, had poor cholesterol scores and a high body mass index (BMI) if they had an excessive amount of sitting in one day.

The results contradict an accepted notion that exercising can offset a sedentary lifestyle. Although exercise is still key to good health, it should not be considered as "a cure for sitting all day".

Why is sitting harmful?

Sitting for too long means that your muscles become inactive, including your big buttocks and leg muscles. It can impact upon blood sugar and fat control system. There is research that sitting for long periods is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and premature death.

Researchers make clear the difference between sedentariness and physical inactivity. Someone might be able to get 30 minutes of exercise in the morning, and then sit for another 10 or more hours. In such a situation, the health hazards of sitting for extended periods of time can still apply.

Standing and moving matter

Shifting from sitting throughout the day could be just as crucial as exercise, the study found. Other studies have found that standing and walking in place may replace sedentary activities and promote metabolic health and better blood sugar control.

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Some easy, basic tips, like stand while talking on the phone, walk for 30 to 60 minutes, use the stairs, or take the walk to the co-worker's desk are recommended by experts. Getting movement in at all times can help improve blood circulation, as well as counteract some of the negative effects of sitting for long periods.

While exercise is certainly very important for your health, it will not be the only thing that keeps you from becoming sedentary. The study indicates that following exercise guidelines may not combat the drawbacks of sitting for most of the day. Rather, it's good to engage in regular exercise and in getting up and moving around a lot number of hours during the day.

With hundreds of hours pounding on your floors, then, if you've been turning up that treadmill every morning to compensate, it might be time to stand up and get more exercise.

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