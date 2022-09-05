Cyrus Mistry Was Not Wearing Seatbelt, Suffered Severe Head Injuries: Why Wearing Seatbelt On Rear Seat Is Important

Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday morning. The accident occurred when he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died on Sunday after the car he was travelling in lost control and rammed into the divider. Mistry was travelling from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai along with Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole, when the accident took place at around 2.30 pm in the afternoon. Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynecologist, was driving the car, a Mercedes.

According to the reports, Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were seated in the back seat of the vehicle and were not wearing seat belts when the accident took place, due to which he suffered severe head injuries when his car rammed into the divider. Police said that over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. Both Mistry and Jahangir died in the accident, while both front occupants, who were wearing seat belts survived the crash.

Why Wearing Seatbelt On Rear Seat Is Important

Road accidents are on the rise, not just in India, but globally. There are many safety measures that one fails to abide by, which can cause major health risks, including death. Many incidents of car accidents have highlighted the need to wear seat belts when the vehicle is moving. While it is mandatory to wear front seat belts in India, rear seat belts are not taken that seriously, although there are laws against occupants for not wearing a seat belt. Today, when we have already lost one more life to such an accident, let's brush up on the importance of wearing seatbelts even when you are sitting in the back of the car.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), wearing a seat belt is mandatory even for passengers who are sitting in the rear seat. Apart from this, there are some laws which bind you with certain rules that ask you to wear a seat belt even if you are not sitting in the front seat. According to Rule 138 (3) of the CMVR, for those who are sitting in the front seat or those passengers who are sitting facing the rear seats, it is a must to wear seat belts while the vehicle is in motion. One of the provisions in the motor vehicles rules implies that anyone who is found violating the above rear seat belt rule will be fined Rs 1,000. In a report, by the global health body WHO (World Health Organisation), the use of rear seat belts can prevent the fatality rate of any car/vehicle accident by up to 25 per cent.

What Happens To Your Body During a Car Accident?

When any car accident happens, an unbuckled passenger is forced to push forward to collide with the front seat and at times, even the dashboard. Let's understand what the body faces when an accident takes place.

During a car accident, the body of the passenger sitting inside the car is violently shaken resulting in severe internal organ damage and injuries. Some of the most common injuries include broken bones, burns, head and neck trauma, brain injuries, and back and spinal cord trauma. Some of the health effects that an accident can cause are:

A sudden release of adrenaline Increased energy Rapid heart rate Stigma and fear Dilated pupils

Note: In order to stay safe and reduce the level of injuries during a car accident, we advise our readers to realise the importance of wearing seat belts in the back seat. Stay alert, follow the rules and stay safe.

