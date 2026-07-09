Cyclospora outbreak: Health officials advise prevention tips as ‘explosive diarrhoea’ parasite surges in US

US health officials have issued fresh warnings as Cyclospora cases climb. Here's what to know about symptoms, transmission, and protecting yourself from infection.

Infection.

With cases of Cyclosporiasis on the rise in several US states health officials are urging people to take precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses. The infection known to cause intense episodes of "explosive" diarrhoea has been on the rise in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas and New York leading investigations into a potential source of contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that at least 145 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported from 17 states between May 1 and June 16. Still the real number of cases is likely higher since many individuals recover without receiving medical treatment or diagnosis.

Cases continue to rise

Michigan reported the highest number with 708 cases reported as of July 7 which is over 14 times the average for the entire year. In 2026 there are at least 177 cases of Cyclosporiasis cases in Ohio, 141 in Illinois and 120 in New York, all since May 1.

Even with the increase in cases the CDC reports there is no evidence at this time of a single outbreak of infections at the national level. Public health officials suspect the outbreak is linked to fresh produce such as salad greens, basil, cilantro, raspberries and snow peas which have been linked to Cyclospora outbreaks in previous years.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a disease caused by a tiny parasite known as Cyclospora cayetanensis which is transmitted by food or water that has been contaminated with the stool of an infected person. The parasite infects the small intestine and leads to gastrointestinal symptoms which persist for several weeks. According to healthcare professionals Cyclospora infection symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Signs to look out for

The main symptom of Cyclosporiasis is a sudden onset of watery diarrhoea which may be severe and recurrent. Other symptoms include:

Stomach cramps Nausea and vomiting Loss of appetite Bloating Fatigue and weakness Weight loss

The CDC states that episodes of diarrhoea can recur after symptoms have subsided and individuals with compromised immune systems have a higher risk of prolonged illness and recurring symptoms.

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Tips to prevent Cyclosporiasis

The New York State Department of Health is advising people to exercise caution especially during the summer produce season. Some of the tips include:

Wash hands well with soap and water before and after handling raw produce Wash fresh produces with running water before eating, peeling or cooking Use a clean produce brush to scrub firm produce when possible Cut away bruised or damaged ends of vegetables and fruit Chill fresh or cooked produce within 2 hours of preparation

Since there is no vaccine available to prevent Cyclosporiasis the most effective means of reducing the risk of infection is to avoid contaminated food and practice good food hygiene. Experts say Cyclosporiasis is not usually fatal but may result in days or weeks of severe gastrointestinal disease and interfere with daily activities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider if you develop persistent diarrhoea or other concerning symptoms.