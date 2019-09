There is no cure for the chikungunya virus and treatment is carried out on the basis of symptoms. ©Shutterstock

Chikungunya is a debilitating mosquito-borne disease. You may contract this disease if you are bitten by the mosquito that carries the virus. Symptoms are intense joint and muscle ache and very high fever. Though the fever comes down within a week, the pain may persist for weeks and months. At times, it can be there for years too. This disease originated in Africa and soon spread to other parts of the world. The word ‘chikungunya’ comes from the Kimakonde language and it means ‘to become contorted’. This is very apt because the severe pain caused by this condition can actually make you contort your body while going about your daily activities.

Now a new study from Inserm, CNRS and Université de Paris has identified a protein that is essential for the replication of the chikungunya virus in the target cells. Researchers are hopeful that this finding will help them find a cure for this condition. If they find a way to inactivate this protein, then the spread of chikungunya in the body can be controlled. This is good news because, till now, there is no cure for this condition.

PROTEIN THAT HELPS CHIKUNGUNYA SPREAD IN THE BODY IDENTIFIED: STUDY

Researchers say that they have found that the FHL1 protein is a key cellular factor for the replication and pathogenesis of chikungunya. This is a molecule that is found mainly in the muscle cells and fibroblasts, the preferred targets of the virus. Usually, FHL1 is responsible for healthy muscle physiology. The virus diverts it from this function ensure its replication in the target cells, say researchers.

The research team used the CRISPR-Cas9 technology to systematically screen the genome of human cells in order to identify the host factors necessary for viral replication. They isolated the gene coding for the FHL1 protein. Then they conducted experiments to prove the inability of the virus to infect cells whose FHL1 expression had been abolished.

Researchers also showed that the virus was unable to multiply within cells derived from patients suffering from Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disease. This muscle disease is the result of mutations of the FHL1 gene responsible for the breakdown of the FHL1 protein. They also performed in vivo experiments in mice whose Fhl1 gene was invalidated. These mice were not susceptible to the chikungunya virus. But the virus was seen to multiply and causes major muscle lesions in mice expressing a functional FHL1 protein. Hence, they concluded that the FHL1 protein plays a key role in chikungunya virus replication and pathogenesis.

But researchers are still not able to understand the precise role played by FHL1 in the viral infection though they have discovered that FHL1 interacts with a viral protein known as nsP3. It is when binding to this that FHL1 participates in the replication of the virus.

TIPS TO PREVENT CHIKUNGUNYA

There is no cure for the chikungunya virus and treatment is carried out on the basis of symptoms. Therefore, prevention is the only option for places that have suffered from outbreaks of this disease. Here, we list a few preventive measures that you can take to save yourself from the aches and pains of this debilitating disease.

Use insect repellents

Spray insect repellents around the house. You can also buy repellents that can be used on skin and apply them liberally on all areas of your body. You can spray repellents on your clothes as well. But read the label before you do so. Some spray repellents may not be good for use on clothes.

Wear protective clothes

Make sure you are covered properly. Try not to expose any area of your body, especially the arms and legs. Wear long sleeved shirts and avoid shorts and skirts that expose your legs.

Keep surroundings clean

Make sure the area around your house is clean. If there is any stagnant water, get rid of it immediately. This is the breeding ground of disease-causing mosquitoes. Check water containers and make sure these are covered.