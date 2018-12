Turns out that practising mindfulness meditation helps people with insomnia sleep better. According to a new study published in the December edition of the journal Mindfulness, interventions based on mindfulness improve sleep quality among people with this chronic condition.

For the study, the researchers included 54 participants with chronic insomnia and they were divided into 4 groups and each group received a different treatment modality including mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindfulness-based therapy for insomnia (MBTI), sleep diary self-monitoring (SM) behavior therapy (BT). The group which underwent the the MBTI programme, showed the most significant progress in reducing negative thoughts and emotions that affect your sleep cycle negatively. MBTI is an 8-week meditation-based intervention programme.

Mindfulness meditation is mind-body technique that involves the act of paying attention to whatever you are doing or experiencing at the present (for example, your own thoughts, sensations and emotions). “Mindfulness is getting out of the stories that involuntarily scroll through your mind and staying in the present. If you practise mindfulness daily you keep coming back to the present, your system gets the time to re-regulate your thoughts, and your body is able to relax which, in turn, helps you get good sleep. So, whenever you find yourself overthinking, try to bring back your mind to the present moment, and focus on whatever you are doing now,” says Sadia Saeed, Founder and Chief Psychologist, Inner Space and Founder of Mindful Spring, Mumbai.

HOW TO PRACTISE MINDFULNESS MEDITATION

Step 1: Find a comfortable and quiet place.

Step 2: Sit in a chair or on the floor with your head, neck, and back straight but not stiff.

Step 3: Try to stay in the present, put aside all thoughts of the past and the future.

Step 4: “Become aware of your breath; as you breathe focus on the sensation of air moving in and out of your body,” says Saeed.

Step 5: Feel your belly rise and fall, and the air enters your nostrils and leave your mouth.

Step 6: Pay attention to the way each breath changes and is different.

Step 7: Do not suppress or ignore your thoughts, watch every thought come and go (be it fear, worry, hope or anxiety). But do not get carried away with your thoughts.

Step 8: Use your breathing as an anchor and remain calm.

Step 9: And at the end, sit for a minute or two, become aware of where you are and get up gradually.

PRACTISING MINDFULNESS THROUGH DAILY CHORES

The best part about mindfulness meditation is that you can practise it even while performing your daily chores.

As you drive: This is the time when you can think of various things, starting from planning your work day to what you need to buy from the grocery store while coming back. Stop doing this. Instead, try to focus your mind on the space inside the car. The starting point could be visualising your driving posture and thinking of the way the steering wheel is moving.

When you exercise. Stay away from gadgets while working out. Focus on your breathing and and your moves.

While washing the dishes: Lose yourself in the water bubbles, observe the flow of the running water and listen to the sound of utensils.