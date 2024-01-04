Navigating The Red Flags: Recognizing Common Symptoms Of Crohn's And Colitis

What are the critical lifestyle adjustments recommended for individuals diagnosed with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis? In overcoming diagnostic challenges, what distinct lifestyle considerations emerge for patients with these inflammatory bowel conditions? Dr Pramod Kadam, Consultant General Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, shares lifestyle adjustments that must be made to reduce Crohn's disease symptoms further.
Try a low "FODMAP" diet: FODMAP stands for fermentable, oligo-, di-, monosaccharides and polyols. This diet restricts a category of carbohydrates poorly absorbed by the gastrointestinal system. This includes foods high in fructose, lactose, sugar polyols like sorbitol and mannitol, fructans like garlic, leeks, artichokes, and wheat, and galacto-oligosaccharides like lentils, chickpeas, and green peas.
Regular Exercise is undeniably good for irritable bowel disease; exercise can help improve your quality of life by reducing stress. Stress is a common trigger for GI upset, and studies have shown that regular exercise reduces Crohn's disease.
Consider vitamin supplements: Chronic diarrhoea can sabotage the amount of nutrients our body can absorb. Supplements such as calcium and vitamin supplements, including vitamin D and iron supplements, will prevent malnutrition.
Manage stress and anxiety: Exercise, yoga, meditation, journaling, soothing music, and talk therapy are among stress-reduction approaches.
Start with a low-fibre or liquid diet: Eat a low-fibre diet. Foods like seeds, nuts, beans, fruit, and bran should be avoided.
Quit smoking: Smoking is notorious for affecting the lungs; it affects all body parts, including the GI system.
Eat a healthy diet and avoid your triggers:The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation recommends the following for Crohn's disease:
TRENDING NOW
Every day, eat four to six smaller meals.
Prioritise hydration (excellent alternatives include water, broth, and tomato juice).
Refrain from using straws as they can lead to gassiness
During a flare, avoid insoluble fibre meals (such as raw cruciferous vegetables).
Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks
LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO REDUCE SYMPTOMS OF ULCERATIVE COLITIS
Skip the dairy food: Certain foods and beverages can worsen your symptoms, especially during a flare-up. Dairy foods are one possible cause. Avoid milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream and other dairy products. This may help to reduce symptoms of diarrhoea, abdominal pain and gas.
Hydration: Alcohol can stimulate the intestines and make diarrhoea worse, such as beverages that contain caffeine, such as soda, iced tea and coffee. Carbonated drinks can also be problematic since they frequently generate gas.
Manage stress: While stress doesn't cause ulcerative colitis, it may make the symptoms worse and trigger flare-ups. Exercise may help reduce tension and keep the bowels working properly.
Say no to fibre: Generally, high-fibre foods are excellent sources of nutrition. However, in ulcerative colitis, these foods may make the symptoms worse.
Eat small meals: Eat four to six smaller meals each day.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.