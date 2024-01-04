Navigating The Red Flags: Recognizing Common Symptoms Of Crohn's And Colitis

TRENDING NOW

Every day, eat four to six smaller meals.

Prioritise hydration (excellent alternatives include water, broth, and tomato juice).

Refrain from using straws as they can lead to gassiness

You may like to read

Avoid high-fat foods, including deep-fried food

During a flare, avoid insoluble fibre meals (such as raw cruciferous vegetables).

Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks