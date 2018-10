There are many reasons why so many of us have digestive issues © Shutterstock

Right from gastrointestinal diseases like constipation, diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids, etc. to chronic diseases like gastrointestinal cancer, colorectal cancer, and cancer of liver and gallbladder, digestive issues can lead to deterioration of health and can even be fatal at times. Public awareness and medical assistance are extremely crucial to overcoming these burgeoning issues. According to Dr Parameshwar CM, Chief, Bengaluru Smiles, some of the major factors that are responsible for increasing digestive diseases in India are:

Irregular and unhealthy food habits – People are living quite busy life these days and the irregularity in food habits due to hectic working schedule and negligence of a proper diet regimen leads to digestive disorders and diseases. The Increasing stake of fast food in the daily diet is also leading to health disorders. Unbalancing of the macronutrients including protein carbohydrates fats and fibres has certainly become one of the major causes of digestive diseases.

Bad lifestyle habits: Apart from these, habits like alcohol consumption, exercise smoking, tobacco also leads to severe diseases. These habits reduce the immunity of the body and gradually make the person more susceptible to chronic ailments and viral infections.

Unclean water and sanitation – The depletion of potable drinking water and proper sanitation further induce the disorders of the digestive system and currently, it has been the major cause of most of the digestive disorders and water-borne diseases. While 70% of the human body comprises water, pure and mineralized drinking water is still not accessible for many people in the country specifically in the rural areas. This is another reason that patients with GERD and inflammatory bowel syndrome are quite common among Indians.

Physical exercise and health activities – India, the world leader for yoga and meditation has forgotten its roots amidst the chaotic Lifestyle of the modern world. Diseases like functional dyspepsia, IBS, functional constipation are further enhanced because of the lack of physical exercise and less physical activities. Obesity and lack of physical strength also lead to an increase in digestive disorders.