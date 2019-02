Probiotics are live microorganisms, usually bacteria and certain yeasts, which when consumed can provide a wide range of benefits. One can get probiotics from foods prepared with bacterial fermentation like Curd or Yoghurt (with added strains of bacteria). Probiotic supplements and fermented vegetables (Sauerkraut & Kimchi) are also a good source of Probiotics. Probiotics which are often called ‘good or helpful bacteria’, help maintain the right ratio of good to bad bacteria in the gut.

Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital explains how these microorganisms can be good for our health:

• Probiotics help in reducing the incidence of ‘antibiotics associated Diarrhoea’ by 42 per cent, a study stated. It also provides relief from ‘travel diarrhoea’ and ‘infectious diarrhoea.’

• Probiotics help maintain a natural balance of gut bacteria which promote the wellbeing of our gastrointestinal tract. It improves bowel habits and digestive comfort; it has a beneficial effect on Irritable Bowel Syndrome – a common disorder affecting large intestine and helps in reducing symptoms like gas, bloating and abdominal cramping associated with this disorder. It is important to prevent other diseases of intestinal tract like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) which includes two conditions – Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease.

• Probiotics are suitable for lactose intolerant individuals (those who cannot digest lactose present in milk), as probiotic bacteria converts Lactose into Lactic Acid.

• Probiotics provide protection to the immune system by keeping the digestive tract healthy, as 70-80% of our immune tissue is located within our digestive system. It also provides protection from allergies and infections; it also helps in the production of natural antibodies and has potential to improve depressed immune function.

• Probiotics helps reduce the frequency and severity of respiratory infections and also reduce the risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTI).

• Probiotics are important for mental health and wellbeing too, as these help in overcoming symptoms like Anxiety, Depression, reduce stress and improve memory.

• Probiotics reduce inflammation. Studies have found that probiotics can reduce levels of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) which is a marker of inflammation linked to various disease conditions.

• Probiotics provide protection to the heart. Eating probiotics can help in reduction of Blood Cholesterol levels, improve HDL cholesterol levels, and improve the ratio of LDL (bad) & HDL (good) cholesterol. Probiotic consumption also moderately improves Blood Pressure control.

• Help improve Eczema related symptoms. Children have fewer incidences of developing Eczema in the first two years of life, if mothers took probiotics during their pregnancy. Inflammatory responses to milk allergies can also be reduced by the consumption of probiotics.

• Probiotics lower Blood Glucose Levels, improves glucose tolerance and lowers HBA1C levels amongst Diabetics. It improves insulin resistance and improves the condition of Type 2 Diabetes.

• A healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut can prevent various Liver diseases and their complications.

• Maintains bone health by decreasing bone loss and reducing the incidence of fractures. By preventing bone loss, it reduces the risk of Osteoporosis. Probiotics may also stimulate the growth of new bone cells.

• Probiotics have anti-cancer benefits. It is involved in the suppression of the growth of carcinogens (cancer-causing substances) and protection of DNA from oxidative damage caused by harmful free radicals. Therapeutic effects also include reduction of growth of Cancer cells and it also has potential in the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

Add probiotics to your daily diet by making natural homemade fermented foods like Curds (dahi), Raita, Buttermilk (Chaas) and Smoothie (prepared with fruit and curd). Enjoy a variety of dips and salads prepared using hung curd while reaping their health benefits. Vegetables like Cabbage, Beet, Carrots and Cucumbers etc. can be pickled using salty water and fermented for a few weeks using their own naturally present lactic acid bacteria. While choosing commercial yoghurts and drinks as a daily routine, look for ones without added sugars, colours and preservatives. Before opting for probiotic capsules or suspensions, consult your doctor or nutritionist for any potential risks or side effects.