Crohn's disease is a rare inflammatory bowel disease characterized by severe chronic inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract. Usually it affects the lower part of the small intestine but inflammation can also occur in any part of the large or small intestine stomach or esophagus or even in the mouth. While Crohn's disease is more commonly diagnosed in adults approximately 25 per cent cases are seen in children and teenagers. Symptoms associated with Crohn's disease include cramping abdominal pain severe diarrhoea fatigue weight loss and malnutrition. In children it can stunt growth weaken bones and delay puberty. Current