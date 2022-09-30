Critical Congenital Heart Disease In Newborns: Look Out For These Symptoms To Seek Timely Help

Timely screening will allow these babies to be treated early and can help to prevent disability or mortality.

In the below article, we help you to understand the importance of timely screening for critical congenital heart disease in new born children. Read on.

Heart problems are not only limited to senior citizens or adults but even children and new born children. Are you aware of this? Critical congenital heart disease can be called a group of serious heart conditions present at birth. Children with this disease are born with hearts that fail to form correctly as the heart may have holes or one of the valves that separate different parts of the heart may be missing (atresia). Some of the other reasons behind this condition may be that the heart is too narrow or too small. This proves to be a barrier to a baby's heart's ability to deliver enough oxygen or other important substances to the body, and this leads to critical congenital heart disease.

Symptoms of critical congenital heart disease

Those babies detected with critical congenital heart disease may look healthy at birth but have serious symptoms after a few days. The symptoms are

Loss of healthy skin colour

Blueish skin, lips, and fingernails (cyanosis)

Rapid or troubled breathing (tachypnea)

Swelling or puffiness in the face, hands, feet, legs, or areas around the eyes

Chest pain

Fainting

Low blood pressure

Shortness of breath and fatigue

Weight loss

Causes behind this problem

The mechanism of critical congenital heart disease is related to inadequate or faulty development of heart in utero. It can be seen due to the changes in genes that give instructions to the body for how the heart is formed. Sometimes, this condition may also be the result of chemicals, drugs, infections, or any other health conditions in the baby or mom.

Importance of screening

Know why screening is important for babies with critical congenital heart disease:

If the condition goes undiagnosed then there can be serious problems.

A baby may have issues such as cardiac collapse (when a baby's heart stops working properly and can't get oxygen to the body) or death within the first few days or weeks they are at home.

It can also cause brain damage and heart failure.

Timely treatment is the key

If a critical congenital heart disease is diagnosed before a baby leaves the hospital, doctors can help with timely treatment that may prevent morbidity and mortality in the baby. Babies that have a this condition may be required to spend more time in the hospital. Thus, screening for critical congenital heart defects can play a pivotal role in detecting babies with critical congenital heart disease before they are discharged to go home post birth. The timely screening will allow these babies to be treated early and can help to prevent disability or mortality. The treatment like surgery or other care depends on the baby's heart problem and symptoms.

(This article is authored by Dr Jaideep Rajebahadur, Cardiologist SRV Hospital, Goregaon)

