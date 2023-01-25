Covishield Booster Dose Offers The Strongest Immune Response Against New COVID-19 Variants, Lancet Study

Covishield Booster Dose Offers The Strongest Immune Response, Lancet Study

Booster dose of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India offers the strongest immune response against emerging COVID-19 variants, says Lancet.

The Covishield booster dose, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (SII) in India has been reported to have the best immune response to any emerging COVID-19 threat. A study was conducted published by the Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal reveled that irrespective of the patient's primary which could be Covishield or Covaxin, it has been found that Covishield booster dose has the best immune response.

According to the study, experts witnessed better binding and functional antibodies when a person was given the booster dose of this particular vaccine. They reported that the immune response in this vaccine was better than any other. This revelation comes irrespective of the fact that homologous and heterologous boosting with Covishield or Covaxin in Covishield or Covaxin primed individuals are immunogenic and safe.

Covishield Booster Dose Has The Strongest Immune Response, Says Study

Researchers from Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh are the ones who conducted this study and found the results. In the study, their aim was to understand the immunogenicity and safety of homologous heterologous vaccination through the medium of Covaxin and Covishield. These two are among the most primary vaccines that were administered among majority of the Indian population during the peak of COVID-19 infections spread.

Why You Must Take The Booster Dose?

As per the observations made by experts, the primary SARS-CoV-2 vaccination wanes over time and that is resulting in depletion of an individual's immune response that should ideally be able to fight new variants of coronavirus. This is risky at a time when the world is witnessing the emerging of new COVID- variants every year. And each year the variants are being reported to be deadlier than the last one. At such a point a booster dose of the vaccine becomes imperative. The World Health Organization (WHO) has highly recommended the administration of booster doses. Moreover, a booster dose would ensure extra precautions and protection against these emerging and highly transmissible variants.