COVID Sore Throat: Duration Of Your Sore Throat Can Reveal Whether You Have COVID-19 Or Not

So what exactly is a COVID sore throat? Read on to know everything.

How to know if the deadly COVID-19 virus has infected you? Before you go ahead with the available COVID tests, here is one way in which you can detect the presence of the virus in your body. After experiencing a steady fall in the daily COVID numbers, the world is back to fighting the virus. With hundreds of mutations, the virus is evolving faster than expected. And what follows these mutations are new variants, which have unique features leading to further symptoms. But, one symptom which remains constant for all the variants is a sore throat. Being a respiratory illness, the first organ that the virus attacks is your throat.

So what exactly is a COVID sore throat? There's no evidence to support that a COVID sore throat differs from a sore throat caused by the flu or a common cold. However, a sore throat can lead to various symptoms for a COVID-infected person, such as, one may experience pain, scratchiness, and thickness in the throat, especially while swallowing something. In addition, there could be a dry, irritating feeling resulting from inflammation in the back of your throat.

"Just like any other flu or a common cold, SARs-CoV-2 virus is also a respiratory illness. That can attack an infected individual's upper and lower respiratory tract, leading to several symptoms. Sore throat is one of the most common symptoms that one experiences after contracting the virus. Other than this, the symptoms of COVID infection also include:

Fever with chills Cough Runny nose Sneezing Congestion

According to the experts, a COVID sore throat "usually" appears in the first week of illness and then slowly improves quickly. "A person suffering sore throat due to COVID may feel worse on the first day of infection but gets better each following day," a study explained.