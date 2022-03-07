COVID Is The Worst Storm For The Heart: Tips To Take Care of Your Heart Post COVID-19

COVID-19 infection is a pro-inflammatory condition that usually leads to inflammation in the heart which is when the organ develops severe heart diseases such as Myocarditis.

Known to be a severe respiratory disease, COVID-19 not only affects your lungs after entering the body, it actually does more harm than you could have ever thought. Since 2019, the year when COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan city, the virus has evolved and mutated several times, from lungs to brain, the virus has been found wrecking havoc to almost all the body parts. But have you ever thought about what ways the virus affects you after recovery? Yes, post-COVID complications are real, and today, we will talk about what COVID does to your heart and what ways you can manage the severe post-COVID heart complications.

To begin with, COVID impacts many organs of the body, and the impact remains even after the infection. Calling the COVID infection the 'perfect storm for the heart', World Heart Federation (WHF) had issued precautionary guidelines to keep the organ safe from post-COVID complications. How does COVID affect your heart? COVID-19 infection is a pro-inflammatory condition that usually leads to inflammation in the heart which is when the organ develops severe heart diseases such as Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles) or Pericarditis (inflammation of the sac which contains the heart).

Post-COVID Heart Complications

COVID does more harm to you than you could have ever thought, and you know this by now. But before you understand ways in which you can manage heart complications post-COVID recovery, here are the symptoms you should look out for:

Increase in heartbeat

According to the experts, recovered COVID patients have been seen with an increase in heartbeat rate which usually varies between 60 to 100. This increase in the heartbeat rate can lead to a condition called tachycardia, which can turn fatal, if not taken care of.

"Fever and infection cause the heart rate to speed up, increasing the work of the heart in COVID-19 patients who develop pneumonia. Blood pressure may drop or spike, causing further stress on the heart, and the resulting increase in oxygen demand can lead to heart damage, says a report by Harvard Health.

Difficulty in breathing

Some COVID recovered patients have even suffered from severe breathing issues. Chronic chest pain to trouble breathing, COVID-induced heart diseases are real. While in many patients this condition resolves after a while, in some this may linger for some time.

Tips To Take Care of Your Heart Post COVID-19

COVID increases a person's risk of suffering stroke and a heart attack. Several reports have even suggested that COVID increases the tendency to form blood clots. Therefore, one should take special care of this/her heart post-COVID recovery. Here are some of the experts backed tips:

Prevent blood clotting

Blood clotting can lead to several severe health conditions, such as stroke or a heart attack. What should one do to stay safe? It is wise to consult a cardiologist and they may give you blood thinners that can prevent these complications. (NOTE: Please do not take any medicines without consulting a doctor).

Follow a healthy diet

Good food is important for proper and speedy recovery from the deadly coronavirus infection. WHO recommends fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts for a healthy heart. Experts also say that one should stay away from packaged foods, salted items, cold cuts, etc.

Stay physically active

Indulge in lots of exercises, not necessarily heavy workouts, but some sort of light exercise is important. Yes, experts say that a little physical activity, can increase your stamina and may help in improving your overall health after you have recovered from a deadly coronavirus infection.