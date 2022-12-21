COVID-Induced Nasal Antibodies Might Fade Away After 9 Months Of Infection: Study

A new study has shown that antibodies produced in the nose can fade off after nine months of COVID-19 infection whereas antibodies produced in the blood can last up till a year. This also explains the lack of long-lasting nasal defense against re-infection. These findings also highlight the need to develop vaccines that can enhance nasal immunity.

Immunoglobulin A or IgA are the nasal antibodies that provide the first line of defense against COVID-19 by blocking the virus when it enters the respiratory tract. Though these antibodies are short-lived as compared to antibodies generated in the blood but they are very effective in preventing the virus from entering the system.

Study and findings

The new study SARS-CoV-2-specific nasal IgA wanes 9 months after hospitalization with COVID-19 published in the journal eBioMedicine found that people who have recovered from COVID might be at risk of re-infection, and especially with Omicron and its sub-variants. The scholars from the Imperial College London found that the nasal antibodies were only present in the people who were recently infected with the virus. These antibodies were particularly short-lived against the Omicron variant and its sub-variants.

The research was led by teams at the University of Liverpool. They had studied nearly 450 subjects who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 between February 2020 and February 2021.

Need for nasal vaccines

The study found that the intramuscular vaccines were remarkably effective in preventing serious COVID-19 illness as they boost production of blood antibodies. They are associated with reduced hospitalization. These vaccines help boost blood antibodies but they were found to have no significant effect on boosting nasal antibodies. The researchers also pressed the need for production of nasal vaccines in form of sprays and even inhaled vaccines that can target these antibodies more effectively.

Mucosal vaccines against COVID-19

The best way to protect the COVID-19 virus from entering our system is to block it out at the starting point or to confine it to the upper respiratory tract where it might cause limited damage. Nose and mouth are the two most common entry points of the pathogen. The spread is common through sneezing, coughing or even speaking. Hence the first line of defense to this virus is our nasal antibodies (IgA) that must be strong enough to hold the virus there and prevent it from entering the system. It has been observed that the intramuscular vaccines are providing good immunity by boosting the growth of blood antibodies but they don't facilitate the nasal immune response. While efforts are being put to come up with effective nasal sprays but there were limitations to all the new trials. As per experts, an effective nasal vaccine can prevent the virus to go beyond the upper respiratory tract and can ensure lung protection when the virus attacks.

