COVID Heart: Chest Discomfort And Other Signs COVID-19 Has Damaged Your Heart

COVID, the virus which has left the whole world baffled, has so many secrets inside it, that one may take some time to understand how the body gets affected when it enters. From your heart to your lungs, coronavirus can have some serious impacts on almost all the major organs of your body. Yes, you read that right. From the beginning of the outbreak of the COVID virus, experts have warned that it affects the respiratory organs of the body, especially the lungs. But, there is much more it does to your body when you test positive for COVID. In this article, we discuss how the heart gets affected by COVID, what happens when you recover, and many more of your queries.

Can COVID Damage Your Heart?

Yes, the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 can wreak havoc on your heart too! Some of the reasons why the virus affects the heart are -

Lack of Oxygen

The COVID-19 virus causes severe inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, which leads to the accumulation of fluids in it. This is when there is a serious reduction of the oxygen reaching the bloodstream. In this situation, the heart is forced to work harder to pump blood through the body. This can lead to severe condition of the heart (primarily due to the overwork, or insufficient oxygen levels). Thus, the heart is left with damaged cells, or dead cells.

Myocarditis

Myocarditis or severe inflammation of the heart is a sign of heart problems. It is one of the post-COVID heart complication, that one can develop. What happens under this condition? Just like any other viruses, COVID can also infect and damage the heart's muscle tissue directly. The heart may also become damaged and inflamed indirectly by the body's own immune system response.

The virus infection can also damage the inner surfaces of the veins and arteries present in the heart, which can lead to an inflammation in the blood vessels, causing blood clots and thus hindering the blood flow.

Symptoms COVID-19 Has Damaged Your Heart

Post-COVID complications are real, and it requires proper vigilance. Your heart can be damaged severely after you have recovered from the deadly virus infection. Some of these symptoms that you should be aware of are:

Shortness of breathing

Post-COVID difficulty in breathing is a sign that your heart is in danger and that you need to take care of it really well. Shortness of breathing accompanied by a feeling of heaviness on the chest is not normal, therefore, experts suggest immediate doctor intervention in such cases.

COVID-19 Chest Pain

Pain in the chest can be due to many reasons, but for a patient who has recovered from the deadly coronavirus infection, experiencing persistent chest pain can be a sign of something severe. The chances of developing heart-related issues/complications post COVID recovery gets double, therefore, if you notice chest pain, accompanied by nausea, shortness of breath or lightheadedness, (all signs of an impending heart attack) can be considered severe and immediate health assistance should be taken.

Some of the other symptoms of post-COVID heart complications can also include - rapid heart rate, palpitation, chest discomfort, feeling heavy on the chest, etc.